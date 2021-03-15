Lincoln County Courts

Maxwell M. Alley, 32, Boothbay, three counts endangering the welfare of a child, Oct. 27, 2019, driving to endanger, Oct. 27, 2019, all dismissed (plea to other charge); failing to notify of motor-vehicle accident, Oct. 27, 2019, unconditional discharge.

Elvis C. Bowen, 22, Waldoboro, permit unlawful use, Feb. 16, 2020, dismissed (other).

Cristy L. Brackett, 42, Auburn, operating after registration suspended, Jan. 8, dismissed (other).

David Cherkis, 52, Dresden, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, Jan. 30, dismissed (plea to other charge); theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Jan. 30, $300, restitution $27.57.

Nathan Corlis, 26, Damariscotta, operating while license suspended or revoked, Jan. 11, $250.

Jonathan Costello, 30, Boothbay Harbor, criminal mischief, Feb. 5, $300.

Shawn Day, 27, Waldoboro, OUI (alcohol), June 21, 2020, $500, license suspended 150 days.

Elaina M. Demmons, 39, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Aug. 23, 2019, dismissed (other).

Donna Desjardines, 51, Boothbay Harbor, domestic violence assault, Nov. 18, 2020, filed without costs.

Timothy W. Estabrook, 39, Sidney, marine worm digging without license, Dec. 22, 2020, $150.

Amber L. Golden, 28, Wiscasset, OUI (alcohol), Nov. 28, 2020, $500, license suspended 150 days.

Robert Grover, 18, Cushing, OUI (alcohol), July 7, 2020, refuse to submit to arrest or detention, refuse to stop, July 7, 2020, operate vehicle without license, July 7, 2020, all dismissed (other); minor consuming liquor, July 7, 2020, $200.

Nicholas T. Labonte, 21, Lewiston, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, July 5, 2020, minor transporting liquor, July 5, 2020, both dismissed (other).

Glenn M. Lewis, 65, Waldoboro, attaching false plates, Jan. 31, 2020, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, May 5, 2020, violating condition of release, May 5, 2020, attaching false plates, May 5, 2020, attaching false plates, May 17, 2020, criminal trespass, April 11, 2020, violating condition of release, April 11, 2020, violating condition of release, March 28, 2020, operation of defective vehicle, March 28, 2020, attaching false plates, March 28, 2020, violating condition of release, May 27, 2020, attaching false plates, May 27, 2020, all dismissed (other); assault, Jan. 21, $300.

Kyle MacDougall, 42, Waldoboro, unlawful possession cocaine, priors, Aug. 22, 2020, dismissed (plea to other charge); unlawful possession of scheduled drug, Aug. 22, 2020, $400; use of drug paraphernalia, Aug. 22, 2020, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Cheryl L. McFarland, 53, Sangerville, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Oct. 28, 2019, unconditional discharge.

Grady R. Miller, 18, Whitefield, driving to endanger, Jan. 22, $575, license suspended 30 days.

Ardelle Munsey, 40, Freeport, domestic violence assault, Feb. 8, dismissed (other).

Daniel M. Murphy, 47, Edgecomb, OUI (alcohol), Jan. 8, $500, license suspended 150 days.

Ronnie Pisco, 70, Jefferson, OUI (alcohol), Oct. 19, 2019, dismissed (plea to other charge); driving to endanger, Oct. 19, 2019, $575, license suspended 30 days.

Amanda Rainville, 33, Rockland, violating condition of release, June 13, 2020, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days.

Adam Donald Reinecke, 32, Boothbay Harbor, operating while license suspended or revoked, May 2, 2020, $250.

Joseph D. Richards, 37, Waldoboro, two counts domestic violence assault, Feb. 1, obstructing report of crime, Feb. 1, refuse to submit to arrest or detention, refuse to stop, Feb. 1, all dismissed (plea to other charge).

Allen Simmons, 37, Jefferson, two counts domestic violence assault, June 11, 2019, July 6, 2019, both dismissed (plea to other charge); violating condition of release, July 6, 2019, unconditional discharge; disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, July 6, 2019, unconditional discharge.

Stephen C. Smith, 52, Whitefield, burn without permit, Sept. 19, 2020, burning prohibited material, Sept. 19, 2020, both dismissed (other).

Shane M. Woods, 19, Waldoboro, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, July 31, 2019, operate vehicle without license, June 13, 2020, violating condition of release, June 13, 2020, all dismissed (other).

