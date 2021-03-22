Lincoln County Courts

Tyler Peter Ciciotte, 24, South Bristol, operate while license suspended or revoked, prior, Aug. 9, 2020, $500; failing to make oral or written accident report, Aug. 9, 2020, Two Bridges Regional Jail two days.

Cameron Dodge, 28, Waldoboro, violating protection from abuse order, Nov. 3, 2020, not guilty.

Cainin S. Griffin, 24, Bath, disorderly conduct, loud, unreasonable noise, Sept. 9, 2019, $200; OUI (alcohol), Aug. 19, 2020, $500, license suspended 150 days; driving to endanger, Oct. 1, 2020, $575, license suspended 30 days; driving to endanger, Oct. 1, 2020, dismissed (plea to other charge); refuse to submit to arrest or detention, refuse to stop, Oct. 1, 2020, unconditional discharge; violating condition of release, Oct. 1, 2020, Two Bridges Regional Jail two days; motor-vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over speed limit, Oct. 1, 2020, Two Bridges Regional Jail two days; violating condition of release, Oct. 31, 2020, Two Bridges Regional Jail two days; domestic violence assault, Jan. 1, dismissed (plea to other charge); violating condition of release, Jan. 1, Two Bridges Regional Jail two days.

Bonnie Heath, 66, Jefferson, assault, Dec. 31, 2019, dismissed (other).

Caleb W. Knapp, 43, Boothbay, OUI (alcohol), Sept. 27, 2020, $500, license suspended 150 days.

James R. Thomas, 36, Jefferson, driving to endanger, Jan. 12, dismissed (plea to other charge); passing stopped school bus, Jan. 12, $575.

