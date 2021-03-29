Lincoln County Courts

Jasper Barber, 34, Topsham, violating condition of release, July 15, 2020, Two Bridges Regional Jail six months, all suspended, administrative release nine months; violating condition of release, July 15, 2020, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Bailey J. Bartlett, 33, Westport Island, OUI (alcohol), March 19, 2019, dismissed (plea to other charge); driving to endanger, March 19, 2019, $575, license suspended 30 days.

Lynda L. Gauthier, 52, Greene, aggravated operating after habitual offender revocation, priors, April 22, 2019, dismissed (plea to other charge); OUI (alcohol), April 22, 2019, $575, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days, license suspended 150 days; violating condition of release, April 22, 2019, unconditional discharge; operating after habitual offender revocation, April 22, 2019, $500, $500 suspended, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days.

Michelle Goodridge, 39, Warren, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, July 22, 2020, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Caitlyn Jennings, 28, Edgecomb, reckless conduct, Nov. 14, 2019, domestic violence assault, Nov. 14, 2019, both dismissed (plea to other charge); reckless conduct, Nov. 14, 2019, $750.

Peter Johansson, 58, Wiscasset, OUI (alcohol), June 23, 2020, $500.

Christopher J. Kelley, 38, Georgetown, OUI (alcohol), Jan. 30, $500, license suspended 150 days.

Brett R. McLain, 22, Bristol, failing to make oral or written accident report, Jan. 2, $500.

John J. Melero Rivero, 30, Rockland, motor-vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over speed limit, Jan. 1, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Stacey A. Miller, 49, Waldoboro, theft by deception, Oct. 8, 2020, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Shawn G. Newcomb, 50, Livermore Falls, failure to register vehicle, Jan. 2, $150.

Julia A. Olsen, 68, Wiscasset, criminal mischief, Jan. 16, dismissed (other).

Jeremy E. Owen, 38, Edgecomb, eluding an officer, Nov. 21, 2020, OUI (drugs or combo), Nov. 21, 2020, motor-vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over speed limit, Nov. 21, 2020, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, Nov. 21, 2020, operating while license suspended or revoked, Nov. 21, 2020, attaching false plates, Nov. 21, 2020, all dismissed (plea to other charge); driving to endanger, Nov. 21, 2020, $575, license suspended 30 days; failing to stop for officer, Nov. 21, 2020, unconditional discharge; criminal mischief, Nov. 21, 2020, restitution $1,126, unconditional discharge; reckless conduct, Nov. 21, 2020, $500, $500 suspended.

Peter J. Talbot, 49, Waldoboro, operating while license suspended or revoked, Sept. 13, 2020, dismissed (other).

Michael Young, 44, Rockland, gross sexual assault/furnish, administer, employ intoxicants, May 25, 2019, dismissed (plea to other charge); furnish liquor to a minor, May 25, 2019, $500; unlawful sexual contact, May 25, 2019, Maine Department of Corrections two years, all suspended, probation two years.

