Lincoln County Courts

Lance W. Fossett, 18, Walpole, furnish liquor to a minor, Dec. 9, 2020, dismissed (plea to other charge); allow minor to possess or consume liquor, Dec. 9, 2020, $1,000.

Albert Greenleaf, 67, Westport, obstructing public ways, June 24, 2019, dismissed (other).

Jeremy Tyler Griffin, 30, Waldoboro, criminal mischief, May 4, 2020, violating condition of release, May 4, 2020, violating condition of release, Sept. 1, 2020, attaching false plates, Sept. 1, 2020, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Feb. 7, violating condition of release, Feb. 9, all dismissed (plea to other charge); fish for or take shellfish from closed area, Aug. 25, 2019, $500, $500 suspended; harassment, June 15, 2020, Two Bridges Regional Jail 48 hours; violating condition of release, June 15, 2020, Two Bridges Regional Jail 48 hours; violating condition of release, Sept. 1, 2020, Two Bridges Regional Jail 48 hours; operating while license suspended or revoked, Sept. 1, 2020, $500; violating protection from abuse order, Nov. 30, 2020, Two Bridges Regional Jail 48 hours; violating condition of release, Nov. 30, 2020, Two Bridges Regional Jail 48 hours; criminal mischief, Feb. 7, Two Bridges Regional Jail 48 hours; refuse to submit to arrest or detention, refuse to stop, Feb. 7, Two Bridges Regional Jail 48 hours; violating condition of release, Feb. 7, Two Bridges Regional Jail 48 hours; violating protection from abuse order, Feb. 11, Two Bridges Regional Jail 48 hours; violating condition of release, Feb. 11, Two Bridges Regional Jail 48 hours.

Eric S. Hopkins, 46, Winslow, operating after registration suspended, Feb. 25, dismissed (other).

Adam Peaslee, 29, Dresden, violating condition of release, Oct. 23, 2020, dismissed (plea to other charge); refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, Dec. 28, 2020, $250; violating condition of release, Dec. 28, 2020, $250, $250 suspended.

Shawn Pitcher, 50, Boothbay Harbor, criminal mischief, Jan. 14, dismissed (other).

