Lincoln County Courts

Nathan Robert Herald, 32, Damariscotta, violating condition of release, March 23, Two Bridges Regional Jail 24 hours.

Shannon M. Mahan, 31, Pemaquid, failing to notify of motor-vehicle accident, Nov. 5, 2020, dismissed (other).

Nathaniel R. Olson, 21, Damariscotta, OUI (alcohol), March 17, 2019, $500, license suspended 150 days; minor possessing liquor, March 17, 2019, marijuana: under 21 years of age, March 17, 2019, both dismissed (other); violating condition of release, March 28, 2020, minor consuming liquor, March 28, 2020, both dismissed (plea to other charge).

Jacob C. Rhinebolt, 31, Wiscasset, domestic violence assault, Feb. 7, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Kelsey Ann Walker, 25, Bremen, domestic violence assault, May 2, 2019, dismissed (other).

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

