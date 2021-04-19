Lincoln County Courts

Michael Capriole, 55, Wiscasset, assault, Dec. 2, 2020, disorderly conduct, fighting, Dec. 9, 2020, criminal trespass, Dec. 15, 2020, criminal mischief, Dec. 15, 2020, criminal trespass, Dec. 21, 2020, criminal trespass, Dec. 22, 2020, criminal trespass, Dec. 24, 2020, criminal attempt, Jan. 17, criminal threatening, Jan. 27, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, Feb. 8, all dismissed (plea to other charge).

Dean Caton, 44, Wiscasset, false registration of deer, Dec. 8, 2020, $300.

Terry J. Couture Jr., 36, Woolwich, domestic violence assault, Feb. 18, Two Bridges Regional Jail 180 days, all but 48 days suspended, probation one year; violating condition of release, Feb. 18, unconditional discharge; violating condition of release, Feb. 18, unlawful use of inhalants, Feb. 18, use of drug paraphernalia, Feb. 18, all dismissed (plea to other charge).

Wyatt Bradley Fillmore, 19, Rockland, motor-vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over speed limit, June 2, 2020, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Robert Gilley, 21, Woolwich, driving to endanger, May 19, 2020, $575.

Barri J. Jones-Skalky, 60, Cortland Manor, N.Y., motor-vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over speed limit, Jan. 24, dismissed (other).

Brandon Maddocks, 26, Washington, fail to stop, remain, provide information, Sept. 30, 2020, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Michael Nappi, 38, Westbrook, failing to make oral or written accident report, Nov. 17, 2019, operating after registration suspended, Nov. 17, 2019, operating while license suspended or revoked, Nov. 17, 2019, all dismissed (other).

Donald S. Newton, 50, Bath, burglary, Dec. 26, 2018, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Dec. 26, 2018, both dismissed (plea to other charge); theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Dec. 26, 2018, Two Bridges Regional Jail 120 days; criminal trespass, Dec. 26, 2018, Two Bridges Regional Jail 120 days.

Craig E. Prior, 68, Bremen, violating of reporting requirements rule, Chapter 8, July 16, 2020, $100.

Mitchell P. Rice, 57, Nobleboro, aggravated criminal trespass, Nov. 21, 2020, operate vehicle without license — condition/restriction, Nov. 21, 2020, both dismissed (plea to other charge); criminal trespass, Nov. 21, 2020, $200.

Nicholas Robbins, 29, Whitefield, criminal mischief, Sept. 22, 2020, dismissed (other).

Sean M. Williams 43, Waldoboro, driving to endanger, Feb. 3, attaching false plates, Feb. 3, both dismissed (plea to other charge); reckless conduct, Feb. 3, $150.

