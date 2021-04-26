Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Lincoln County Courts

at

Brandon Edward Amborn, 24, Rockport, Warren, domestic violence assault, Jan. 18, dismissed (plea to other charge); domestic violence assault, Feb. 10, Two Bridges Regional Jail 364 days, all but 90 days suspended, probation one year; criminal mischief, Feb. 10, Two Bridges Regional Jail 90 days; violating condition of release, Feb. 10, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days.

Jay M. Edson, 58, Freeport, driving to endanger, Sept. 21, 2020, $575, $575 suspended, license suspended 30 days; fail to stop, remain, provide information, Sept. 21, 2020, unconditional discharge.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^