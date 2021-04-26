Lincoln County Courts

Brandon Edward Amborn, 24, Rockport, Warren, domestic violence assault, Jan. 18, dismissed (plea to other charge); domestic violence assault, Feb. 10, Two Bridges Regional Jail 364 days, all but 90 days suspended, probation one year; criminal mischief, Feb. 10, Two Bridges Regional Jail 90 days; violating condition of release, Feb. 10, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days.
Jay M. Edson, 58, Freeport, driving to endanger, Sept. 21, 2020, $575, $575 suspended, license suspended 30 days; fail to stop, remain, provide information, Sept. 21, 2020, unconditional discharge.