Lincoln County Courts

Christopher S. Ashton, 30, Wiscasset, violating condition of release, Jan. 19, unconditional discharge.

Lawrence Eckert, 47, Wiscasset, OUI (alcohol), March 17, $500, license suspended 150 days; violating condition of release, March 17, unconditional discharge; operating while license suspended or revoked, March 17, dismissed (plea to other charge); operating after registration suspended, March 17, unconditional discharge.

Ashlyn D. Finnemore, 27, Damariscotta, violating condition of release, March 17, unconditional discharge; unlawful possession of scheduled drug, March 17, $400, $400 suspended; use of drug paraphernalia, March 17, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Adan A. Issack, 19, Lewiston, OUI (drugs or combo), July 5, 2020, dismissed (plea to other charge); motor-vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over speed limit, July 5, 2020, $300, $300 suspended; operate vehicle without license, July 5, 2020, $250, $250 suspended; violating condition of release, July 5, 2020, unconditional discharge; driving to endanger, July 5, 2020, $575, license suspended 30 days.

Randall H. Waltz, 58, Orrs Island, operating while license suspended or revoked, Feb. 20, dismissed (other).

Brett E. Westhaver, 55, Damariscotta, failure to register vehicle, July 9, 2019, dismissed (other).

Brent D. Wyman, 62, East Boothbay, domestic violence assault, April 12, dismissed (plea to other charge); disorderly conduct, loud noise, private place, April 12, $250.

