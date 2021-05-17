Lincoln County Courts

Matthew Blasco, 27, Denver, Colo., theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, July 15, 2017, dismissed (other).

Josiah Boynton, 25, Bath, failing to notify of motor-vehicle accident, Feb. 28, $250; operating while license suspended or revoked, Feb. 28, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Tyler Peter Ciciotte, 24, South Bristol, engaging in activities while suspended, March 23, dismissed (insufficient evidence).

Gabrielle Q. Cotnoir, 20, Augusta, operating while license suspended or revoked, March 15, dismissed (other).

Susan M. Doray, 37, Randolph, violating condition of release, Feb. 23, $50; refusing to sign criminal summons, Feb. 23, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Cody R. Gallant, 26, Waldoboro, burn without permit, March 22, $100.

Stephen Gross, 69, Dresden, OUI (alcohol), March 24, $500, license suspended 150 days.

William L. Kudner, 35, Seattle, Wash., operating after habitual offender revocation, July 2, 2016, dismissed (other).

Oscar L. Lopez, 40, Damariscotta, operate vehicle without license, Nov. 9, 2017, dismissed (other).

Joshua A. McInnis, 38, Alna, domestic violence assault, May 10, no probable cause; criminal mischief, May 10, no probable cause.

Brett M. Potts, 29, Honea Path, S.C., motor-vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over speed limit, July 8, 2015, operate vehicle without license, July 8, 2015, both dismissed (other).

Kenneth A. St. Pierre, 35, Waldoboro, aggravated criminal mischief, Oct. 2, 2019, probation violation, probation continued, no sentence imposed.

Joseph Steele, 32, Pawtucket, R.I., operating while license suspended or revoked, Feb. 28, $250; motor-vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over speed limit, Feb. 28, $300.

Andrew E. Tompkins, 66, Leesburg, Va., operate vehicle without license, Sept. 2, 2015, dismissed (other).

Sadea Quinisha Wright, 28, Waterbury, Conn., operate vehicle without license, July 6, 2018, dismissed (other).

(Editor’s note: Over the last two weeks, the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office dismissed 162 cases involving incidents that occurred from 1988-2014. These dismissals result from a review of the office’s cases involving defendants who failed to appear in court, according to District Attorney Natasha Irving. All involve nonviolent, misdemeanor offenses.

Due to the age of the incidents, the nature of the mass dismissals, and the difficulty in determining whether defendants are still alive, The Lincoln County News has decided not to publish the resolutions of these pre-2015 cases. The newspaper has opted to publish resolutions for cases filed from 2015 to the present, under the unified criminal docket system.)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

