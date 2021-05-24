Lincoln County Courts

John Andretta, 56, Wiscasset, violating condition of release, Feb. 11, 2020, unconditional discharge.

Shane F. Brooks, 30, Bowdoin, trafficking in prison contraband, Aug. 11, 2020, dismissed (plea to other charge); violating condition of release, Aug. 11, 2020, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days; unlawful possession of scheduled drug, Aug. 11, 2020, $400, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days.

Michael Burns, 37, South Portland, domestic violence assault, priors, Aug. 28, 2016, probation violation, probation continued, no sentence imposed.

Travis Crowley, 39, Waldoboro, aggravated assault, July 24, 2020, criminal mischief, July 24, 2020, both dismissed (other).

Philip W. Cunningham, 53, Rockland, Nobleboro, OUI (alcohol), Sept. 8, 2019, $500, license suspended 150 days; unlawful possession of scheduled drug, March 21, $400; violating condition of release, March 21, unconditional discharge.

Shawn Endicott, 38, Gardiner, domestic violence assault, April 30, dismissed (insufficient evidence).

Asgard Tarik Gilbert, 47, Camden, unlawful possession fentanyl powder, priors, Jan. 25, $400, $400 suspended, Maine Department of Corrections two years, all suspended, probation two years; violating condition of release, Jan. 25, unconditional discharge; unlawful possession of scheduled drug, Jan. 25, driving to endanger, Jan. 25, both dismissed (plea to other charge).

Melissa Griffin, 47, Rockland, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, March 23, 2019, dismissed (plea to other charge); theft by deception, March 23, 2019, unconditional discharge.

Timothy Joseph Haley, 46, Waldoboro, operating while license suspended or revoked, Feb. 27, $250.

Scott Hanna, 19, Alna, domestic violence criminal threatening, May 7, 2020, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Mark Harrison, 38, Dresden, domestic violence assault, Nov. 26, 2020, dismissed (insufficient evidence).

Michael James Hoffman, 44, Pittston, two counts kidnapping, Dec. 22, 2020, two counts reckless conduct, Dec. 22, 2020, all dismissed (plea to other charge).

Ronald M. House, 42, Walpole, domestic violence assault, Feb. 25, Department of Corrections two years, all suspended, probation two years; domestic violence criminal threatening, Feb. 25, Department of Corrections two years, all suspended, probation two years.

Chad M. Kelley, 43, New Harbor, assault, Feb. 26, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Matthew McFarland, 37, Bremen, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, March 3, 2020, dismissed (other).

Brandon Mitchell, 35, West Bath, violating condition of release, July 8, 2019, violating protection from abuse order, July 8, 2019, both dismissed (plea to other charge); violating condition of release, July 8, 2019, $250.

Robert C. Washburn, 23, Wiscasset, possess sexually explicit material of minor under 12, Oct. 26, 2019, dismissed (plea to other charge).

John Wyman, 48, Lewiston, gross sexual assault, Aug. 16, 2014, probation violation, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued; burglary, Aug. 16, 2014, probation violation, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

