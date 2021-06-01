Lincoln County Courts

Jacob A. Bartlett, 23, Thomaston, sexual abuse of minor, May 1, 2019, dismissed (plea to other charge); assault, May 1, 2019, $500.

Abby M. Bragdon, 35, Wiscasset, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Oct. 29, 2020, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Kerry Eads, 42, Lewiston, domestic violence assault, Aug. 30, 2020, violating protection from abuse order, Aug. 30, 2020, driving to endanger, all dismissed (witness unavailable).

Nicholas Hodgdon, 27, Boothbay, domestic violence aggravated assault, July 22, 2020, Two Bridges Regional Jail five years, all but nine months suspended, probation three years; domestic violence assault, July 22, 2020, dismissed (plea to other charge); domestic violence terrorizing, July 22, 2020, Two Bridges Regional Jail nine months; violating condition of release, Feb. 27, Two Bridges Regional Jail six months; violating condition of release, Feb. 27, dismissed (plea to other charge); two counts violating condition of release, April 1, Two Bridges Regional Jail six months.

Shane Jewell, 29, Friendship, OUI (alcohol), Aug. 3, 2019, $500, license suspended 150 days.

Mackenzie Jones, 42, Dresden, OUI (alcohol), March 31, $500, license suspended 150 days; operate vehicle without license, March 31, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Niles L. Lund, 59, Waldoboro, failing to extinguish fire, April 26, dismissed (other).

Christopher B. Parks, 54, Yarmouth, operate while license suspended or revoked, prior, March 2, $500.

Benjamin Schutte, 19, Wiscasset, domestic violence assault, May 14, dismissed (insufficient evidence).

Kimberly Wyke, 65, Waldoboro, disorderly conduct, loud, unreasonable noise, March 3, 2020, disorderly conduct, loud, unreasonable noise, March 4, 2020, two counts violating condition of release, March 4, 2020, Aug. 16, 2020, refuse to submit to arrest or detention, refuse to stop, Aug. 16, 2020, all dismissed (other).

