Lincoln County Courts

Breton L. Berry, 58, Boothbay Harbor, fish for or take shellfish from closed area, March 13, $350.

David Brewer, 20, Boothbay Harbor, minor transporting liquor, March 22; transportation of drugs by minor, March 22, both dismissed (plea to other charge).

John W. Brewer, 50, Boothbay, OUI (alcohol) — no test, March 6, 2020, dismissed (plea to other charge); driving to endanger, March 6, 2020, $575, license suspended 30 days.

John Burbank, 42, Jefferson, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, Dec. 7, 2020, $300; criminal attempt, Dec. 7, 2020, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Derrick D. A. Bustard, 29, Jefferson, failing to make oral or written accident report, Feb. 11, 2020, dismissed (other).

Joseph V. Carriero, 55, Wiscasset, operating after habitual offender revocation, Jan. 16, 2020, dismissed (plea to other charge); operating while license suspended or revoked, Jan. 16, $250.

Kyle V. Crooker, 37, Chelsea, theft by unauthorized use of property, Sept. 26, 2020, $100.

Jessica M. Dimauro, 34, Pemaquid, passing stopped school bus, April 16, dismissed (other).

Renee C. Eagan, 35, Warren, operate vehicle with expired temporary registration, March 10, dismissed (other).

Grant Giles, 22, Boothbay, reckless conduct, April 26, $575.

Robert Hinrichs, 67, Damariscotta, OUI (alcohol), Aug. 12, 2018, $500.

Amelia A. Jordan, 30, Damariscotta, violating condition of release, Jan. 16, unconditional discharge; failure to appear after bailed, May 3, unconditional discharge.

John Lucas, 21, Edgecomb, criminal mischief, Dec. 11, 2020, dismissed (other).

Joshua D. Machat, 45, Portland, OUI (alcohol), Feb. 16, 2020, dismissed (plea to other charge); driving to endanger, Feb. 16, 2020, $575, license suspended 30 days.

Duane D. Makie, 58, Waldoboro, operating while license suspended or revoked, March 17, dismissed (other).

Riley Mercier, 19, Nobleboro, furnish liquor to a minor, Dec. 9, 2020, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Ryan E. Parlin, 32, Alna, Nobleboro, three counts hunting deer after having killed one, Nov. 23, 2017; all dismissed (other); violating condition of release, Dec. 8, 2019, dismissed (plea to other charge); criminal trespass, Nov. 2, 2019, five counts abuse of property while hunting, Nov. 1, 2019, Nov. 2, 2019, illegal transportation of animal or bird, Nov. 18, 2019, all filed without costs.

Ronnie Charles Russomano, 46, Farmingdale, domestic violence assaults, priors, Sept. 13, 2018; domestic violence terrorizing, priors, Sept. 13, 2018, both dismissed (plea to other charge); domestic violence assault, Sept. 13, 2018, $300; disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, Sept. 13, 2018, $250, $250 suspended.

Kelly R. Searls, 40, Waldoboro, driving to endanger, July 2, 2020; criminal mischief, July 2, 2020, both dismissed (other).

Marha Grace Stover, 30, Waldoboro, operate vehicle without license, March 17, $150.

Regina Villacci, 37, Waldoboro, domestic violence reckless conduct, March 22, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Shylo Wall, 23, Warren, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, March 20, 2020, dismissed (other).

Harley Winchenbach, 28, Rockland, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, Feb. 10, 2016, probation violation, Two Bridges Regional Jail nine months, probation partially revoked, probation continued; unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, Feb. 27, dismissed (insufficient evidence).

Kevin M. Young, 27, Friendship, operating while license suspended or revoked, March 15, dismissed (other).

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

