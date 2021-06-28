Lincoln County Courts

Michelle Atwood, 54, Jefferson, domestic violence assault, April 7, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Norman Geyer, 65, Union, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, July 10, 2019, $400, Maine Department of Corrections 364 days, all suspended, probation one year, $240.

Christopher L. Graves, 30, Boothbay, illegal possession of firearm, April 4, Department of Corrections one year, all suspended, probation one year.

Angela Guptill, 32, Edgecomb, violating condition of release, May 19, $100.

Alexander Laurelez, 25, Gardiner, aggravated furnishing of scheduled drugs, Feb. 27, 2019, probation violation, Two Bridges Regional Jail 60 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued; trafficking in prison contraband, Feb. 27, 2019, probation violation, Department of Corrections five years, all but two years suspended, probation three years.

Jill Lee, 37, Waldoboro, OUI (alcohol), Dec. 24, 2019, dismissed (other).

Alexiee McPhee, 28, Warren, unlawful furnishing scheduled drug, Aug. 4, 2016, probation violation, Department of Corrections 12 months, probation revoked; kidnapping, March 20, dismissed (plea to other charge); aggravated assault, March 20, Department of Corrections 30 months, $800; robbery, March 20, Department of Corrections 30 months; criminal threatening, March 20, Two Bridges Regional Jail six months; obstructing report of injury, March 20, Two Bridges Regional Jail six months; violating condition of release, March 20, Two Bridges Regional Jail three months.

Eric L. O’Connell, 63, Candia, N.H., motor-vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over speed limit, March 22, dismissed (other).

Adam Gerald Pinkham, 38, Trevett, burglary, Aug. 30, 2017, probation violation, Two Bridges Regional Jail seven days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Harry Rangel, 50, Boothbay Harbor, OUI (alcohol), March 26, $500, license suspended 150 days.

Jake B. Traylor, 21, Westport Island, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Jan. 21, 2019, Department of Corrections 364 days, all suspended, probation one year; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Jan. 22, 2019, dismissed (plea to other charge); violating condition of release, April 1, unconditional discharge.

Evelyn Twist, 56, Washington, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Jan. 31, 2019, dismissed (other).

Diane Vernesoni, 67, Wiscasset, domestic violence assault, June 3, filed without costs.

