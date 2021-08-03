Lincoln County Courts

Devin Alexander, 32, Wiscasset, operating while license suspended or revoked, March 23, dismissed (other).

Jessica Alexander, 45, Waldoboro, aggravated forgery, April 19, 2019, Maine Department of Corrections two years, all suspended, probation two years.

Cameron Allen, 24, Warren, violating condition of release, June 3, $100.

Brandon Edward Amborn, 25, Bremen, domestic violence assault, Feb. 10, Two Bridges Regional Jail 364 days, all but 90 days suspended, probation one year.

Angelia L. Anderson, 30, Wiscasset, domestic violence assault, March 15, 2020, dismissed (plea to other charge); disorderly conduct, fighting, March 15, 2020, $300.

Corey Ater, 34, Phippsburg, violating protection from abuse order, July 9, 2019, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Brandon Boucher, 28, Whitefield, criminal conspiracy, Sept. 1, 2019, dismissed (plea to other charge); unlawful possession of scheduled drug, Sept. 1, 2019, $400, Two Bridges Regional Jail 364 days, all but 10 days suspended, probation one year; violating condition of release, Jan. 3, 2020, Two Bridges Regional Jail 48 hours.

Benjamin E. Dauphin, 34, Wiscasset, failure to appear in court in criminal summons, Nov. 12, 2020, unconditional discharge; operating while license suspended or revoked, Sept. 4, 2020, $250; failure to register vehicle, Sept. 4, 2020, unconditional discharge; failure to appear after bailed, May 17, unconditional discharge; violating condition of release, June 8, unconditional discharge; operating while license suspended or revoked, June 8, $250; violating condition of release, June 20, unconditional discharge; operating while license suspended or revoked, June 20, $250.

Devon Joseph Decato, 28, Whitefield, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, Oct. 9, 2018, probation violation, Two Bridges Regional Jail 60 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Carroll Demmons, 50, Newcastle, robbery, July 17, 2017, probation violation, Two Bridges Regional Jail 45 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued, restitution $3,125.

Craig Doucette, 41, South China, unlawful possession of gift deer, Nov. 24, 2020, dismissed (other).

William L. Dunning, 32, Wiscasset, escape, May 13, dismissed (insufficient evidence).

Justin Foye, 41, Wiscasset, operating while license suspended or revoked – OUI, Dec. 6, 2019; failure to register vehicle, Dec. 6, 2019, both dismissed (plea to other charge); operating while license suspended or revoked, Dec. 6, 2019, $250.

Amber L. Golden, 29, Wiscasset, operating while license suspended or revoked – OUI, April 12, dismissed (plea to other charge); operating while license suspended or revoked, April 12, $500.

Christopher L. Greenleaf, 50, Gardiner, terrorizing, March 3, $500.

Kimmie J. Kennedy, 51, Nobleboro, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Jan. 17, 2020, dismissed (other).

Casey Allen Leavitt, 29, Wiscasset, negotiate a worthless instrument, Nov. 26, 2018, unconditional discharge; 13 counts negotiate a worthless instrument, Nov. 27, 2018, Nov. 28, 2018, Nov. 29, 2018, Nov. 30, 2018, Dec. 2, 2018, Dec. 3, 2018, Dec. 4, 2018, Dec. 5, 2018, all dismissed (plea to other charge); possess sexual explicit material of minor under 12, April 30, 2018, Department of Corrections four years, all but 37 days suspended, probation two years; violating condition of release, Feb. 27, Two Bridges Regional Jail 37 days; unlawful possession of scheduled drug, April 20; operating while license suspended or revoked, April 20; failing to stop for officer, April 20; violating condition of release, April 20, all dismissed (plea to other charge).

Shantell S. Lockett, 32, Portland, fugitive from justice, Dec. 14, 2020, dismissed (other).

Daniel R. Malburg Jr., 57, Warren, operating while license suspended or revoked, March 30, dismissed (other); violating condition of release, March 30, $100.

Eugene L. Monroe, 65, Whitefield, shoot firearm, bow and arrow, or crossbow over way, May 23, $250.

Jasper C. Orne, 37, Pittston, violating protection from abuse order, Nov. 7, 2019, dismissed (insufficient evidence).

Eric N. Peaslee, 36, Somerville, gross sexual assault, April 15, 2020, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Donald Prior, 48, Bremen, assault on an officer, Nov. 7, 2020, dismissed (plea to other charge); refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, Nov. 7, 2020, $300; criminal mischief, Nov. 7, 2020, $300, $300 suspended, restitution $471.46; violating condition of release, Nov. 7, 2020, $300, $300 suspended; assault, Nov. 7, 2020, $300, $300 suspended.

Ethan J. Rioux-Poulios, 26, Woodstock, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, Feb. 25, dismissed (plea to other charge); unlawful possession of scheduled drug, Feb.25, $400;

Richard Stimson, 58, Somerville, hunting deer after having killed one-NSD, Dec. 11, 2020, $1,000, Two Bridges Regional Jail three days; fail to timely register bear, deer, moose, turkey, Dec. 11, 2020, dismissed (plea to other charge); hunt from stand or blind overlooking deer bait, Dec. 11, 2020, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Jonathan H. Talty, 39, Cape Elizabeth, OUI (alcohol) – no test, Feb. 24, 2020; unlawful possession of scheduled drug, Feb. 24, 2020, both dismissed (other).

Avery Michael Thomas Teehan, 24, Jay, violating condition of release, July 6, 2020, dismissed (plea to other charge); violating condition of release, July 6, 2020, unconditional discharge.

Brent K. Verney, 31, South China, operating while license suspended or revoked, April 5, dismissed (other).

Kody Nelson Wallace, 28, Nobleboro, criminal threatening, Oct. 1, 2020, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days; violating condition of release, Oct. 14, 2020, Two Bridges Regional Jail seven days; unlawful possession of scheduled drug, June 28, $400; violating condition of release, June 28, Two Bridges Regional Jail seven days; two counts violating condition of release, June 28, Two Bridges Regional Jail seven days.

Larry Wellman Jr., 42, Waldoboro, domestic violence aggravated assault, May 11, dismissed (plea to other charge); assault, May 11, $300; violating condition of release, May 12, dismissed (plea to other charge); violating condition of release, June 8, $250, $250 suspended.

Joel Williams, 48, Pittston, domestic violence assault, Sept. 13, 2020, dismissed (other).

Mary Catherine A. Wilson, 40, Boothbay Harbor, two counts unlawful possession of scheduled drug, July 31, 2019, both dismissed (other).

Andrew Wright, 46, Richmond, domestic violence assault, April 2, dismissed (plea to other charge); disorderly conduct, fighting, April 29, $250.

Jamie D. Young, 42, Bristol, violating of Vibrio Control Plan rule, June 2, $100.

