Lincoln County Courts

Joshua P. Andrews, 25, Nobleboro, failing to make oral or written accident report, April 11, $150.

Richard T. Balsavage, 40, Harrisburg, Pa., fugitive from justice, July 25, extradited.

John A. Bechard, 59, Whitefield, terrorizing, June 17, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days; violating condition of release, June 17, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days.

Michelle Benavidez, 39, Augusta, unlawful sexual touching, Dec. 10, 2020; violating condition of release, Dec. 10, 2020, both dismissed (witness unavailable).

Toni P. Brawn, 74, Wiscasset, failure to register vehicle, March 31; failing to stop for officer, March 31; refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, March 31, all dismissed (other).

Courtney Brown, 49, Boothbay Harbor, domestic violence assault, Dec. 29, 2020, probation violation, Two Bridges Regional Jail 45 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Elizabeth Clark, 21, Rockland, operate vehicle without license, April 7, $100; attaching false plates, April 7, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Benjamin P. Clifford, 27, Boothbay Harbor, motor vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over speed limit, March 19, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Virgil W. Cray, 49, Rockland, aggravated criminal trespass, March 17, 2017, probation violation, Two Bridges Regional Jail six months, probation partially revoked, probation continued; negotiate a worthless instrument, Jan. 22, Two Bridges Regional Jail 24 hours, restitution $55; failure to appear in court on criminal summons, March 13, Two Bridges Regional Jail 24 hours.

Jose Douglas, 64, Round Pond, operating under the influence (alcohol), June 9, $500, license suspended 150 days.

Corey A. Frizzell, 41, Boothbay Harbor, attaching false plates, July 31, 2020, $100.

Beth Hancock, 33, Sangerville, failure to appear after bailed, June 21, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Katlin Heath, 27, Thomaston, operating under the influence (alcohol), $500, Feb. 14, license suspended 150 days; violating condition of release, Feb. 14, $100, $100 suspended.

Jeffrey E. Howard, 58, Boothbay, domestic violence criminal threatening, June 23; criminal attempt, June 23, both filed with no costs.

James Keene, 52, Bangor, criminal mischief, Feb. 22, restitution $457.98, unconditional discharge.

Andrew King, 43, Georgetown, molesting or disturbing lobster gear, Nov. 10, 2020, $50.

John A. Metzinger, 38, Boothbay, aggravated assault, Dec. 9, 2020, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Xantha Morse-Widbiller, 34, Wiscasset, domestic violence assault, April 25; endangering the welfare of a child, April 25; violating condition of release, April 26, all dismissed (other).

Rodney L. Palmer, 67, Bath, domestic violence assault, April 7, dismissed (witness unavailable).

Sean F. Pinkham, 33, Wiscasset, fish for or take shellfish from closed area, March 5, 2020, $300; attaching false plates, Sept. 7, 2020, dismissed (other).

Chelsea Pottle, 30, Southport, operating while license suspended or revoked, Jan. 27; violating condition of release, Jan. 27, both dismissed (other).

Brian S. Reed, 57, Friendship, attaching false plates, April 11, $100.

Kierra J. Safford, 20, Waldoboro, assault, April 16, filed without costs; minor consuming liquor, April 16, dismissed (other).

Fermin Sawtell, 46, Dresden, fail to comply sex offender registration act, third offense, Dec. 4. 2020, Department of Corrections 12 months; violating condition of release, Dec. 4. 2020, Two Bridges Regional Jail 14 days.

Gage C. Wahlstrom, 27, West Paris, negotiate a worthless instrument, Nov. 9, 2019, dismissed (plea to other charge); negotiate a worthless instrument, Nov. 9, 2019, unconditional discharge.

Millard R. Welch, 76, Jefferson, domestic violence criminal threatening, June 7, dismissed (other).

Michael A. White, 49, Richmond, vehicle eluding officer, Aug. 16, 1994; operating motor vehicle under the influence, Aug. 16, 1994; operating after suspension, Aug. 16, 1994; attaching improper motor vehicle plates, Aug. 16, 1994, all dismissed (witness unavailable).

Tracey Williams, 26, Woolwich, burglary, Jan. 7, 2019, probation violation, Two Bridges Regional Jail 35 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Sarek R. Wilson, 25, Boothbay, operating under the influence (alcohol), Jan. 1, 2020, dismissed (plea to other charge); driving to endanger, Jan. 1, 2020, $575, license suspended 30 days.

Dakota Riley Smith Yandell, 24, South Thomaston, criminal threatening, dismissed, Aug.14, 2020, (plea to other charge); disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, Aug.14, 2020, $500.

Jamie D. Young, 42, Bristol, commercial shellfishing without a license, first, April 3, $100.

