Lincoln County Courts

Melanie Ashton, 45, Wiscasset, operating under the influence (alcohol), one prior, May 8, 2020, $700, Two Bridges Regional Jail 364 days, all but seven days suspended, probation one year, license suspended three years, registration suspended; operating while license suspended or revoked – OUI, May 8, 2020, $600, Two Bridges Regional Jail seven days, license suspended one year, registration suspended; OUI (alcohol), one prior, June 6, $700, Two Bridges Regional Jail 364 days, all but seven days suspended, probation one year, license suspended three years, registration suspended; violating condition of release, June 6, Two Bridges Regional Jail seven days.

Devere Cudo, 33, Knox, driving to endanger, Dec. 25, 2019, $575, license suspended 30 days; operating under the influence (alcohol); failure to stop, remain, provide information, Dec. 25, 2019, both dismissed (plea to other charge).

Stephen F. Faulcon, 63, Warren, aggravated operating after habitual offender revocation, priors, Nov. 7, 2020, $3,000, Maine Department of Corrections five years; operating under the influence (alcohol), Nov. 7, 2020, $500, $500 suspended, Department of Corrections 364 days, license suspended 150 days; endangering the welfare of a child, Nov. 7, 2020, Department of Corrections 364 days.

Christopher C. Gelwix, 44, Camden, motor vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit, April 3, dismissed (plea to other charge).

John D. Harvey, 63, Waldoboro, criminal threatening, March 27, $500; refusing to sign criminal summons, March 27, unconditional discharge.

Joan Hendrick, 59, Boothbay Harbor, driving to endanger, Feb. 8, 2020, $575, license suspended 30 days; operating under the influence (alcohol), Feb. 8, 2020, dismissed (plea to other charge);

David Jordan, 69, Somerville, burn without permit, April 27, restitution $500, unconditional discharge.

Jazmyne P. Lewis, 20, Alna, operating while license suspended or revoked, Feb. 27, dismissed (other).

Stephanie Mertsiotis, 47, Salem, Mass., aggravated assault, Feb. 24, dismissed (plea to other charge); disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, Feb. 24, unconditional discharge.

Robert Morales, 31, Worcester, Mass., theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Sept. 18, 2019, Department of Corrections five years, all suspended, probation one year; robbery; criminal threatening with dangerous weapon; assault; criminal mischief, Sept. 18, 2019, all dismissed (plea to other charge).

Teddy Palino, 33, Waldoboro, burglary, June 10, Two Bridges Regional Jail three years, all but six months suspended, probation two years, restitution $872.12; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, June 10, Two Bridges Regional Jail three years, all but six months suspended, probation two years, restitution $872.12; violating condition of release, June 10, Two Bridges Regional Jail 90 days.

Katherine Reno, 29, Brunswick, criminal mischief, July 14, dismissed (other).

Russell Stodder, 69, Wiscasset, criminal threatening, April 24, dismissed (other).

Stony Blue Vega, 42, Augusta, theft by receiving stolen property, priors, June 12, 2018, probation violation, Two Bridges Regional Jail 85 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Luke D. Wood, 19, Bremen, operate vehicle without license, June 5; failure to register vehicle, June 5, both dismissed (other).

