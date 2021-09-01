Lincoln County Courts

Brandon Edward Amborn, 25, Bremen, domestic violence assault, Feb. 10, Two Bridges Regional Jail 364 days, all but 90 days suspended, probation one year.

James C. Baker, 69, Oak Island, N.C., operating under the influence, Aug. 14, 2001, dismissed (insufficient evidence).

Stanley W. Barter, 39, Boothbay, assault, May 14, $300, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days, all suspended, administrative release sentence one year; criminal threatening, May 14, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days, all suspended, administrative release sentence one year.

Robert S. Bergbaum, 18, Greenwich, Conn., allow minor to possess or consume liquor, June 16, dismissed (other).

Jonathan Black, 18, Brooksville, Fla., minor consuming liquor, July 2, $200.

Adam C. Buckley, 34, Gardiner, OUI (alcohol), Feb. 25, 2020, $500, license suspended 150 days.

Sarah Bulkeley, 37, Cornish, N.H., domestic violence assault, July 9, dismissed (insufficient evidence).

Andraudy L. Campbell, 36, Boothbay, operate vehicle without license, May 24, dismissed (other).

Joshua J. Colgan, 34, Jefferson, operate watercraft under influence, over 21, June 12, $400; violating condition of release, June 12, unconditional discharge.

Kasey L. Irish, 37, Wiscasset, OUI (alcohol), May 11, $500, license suspended 150 days; operating while license suspended or revoked, May 11, $250, $250 suspended.

Heather M. Joslyn, 37, Chelsea, motor vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over speed limit, April 27, dismissed (other).

Stephanie Knaus-Tucker, 28, Burlington, Vt., domestic violence assault, Feb. 1; obstructing report of crime, Feb. 1, both dismissed (other).

Steven A. Lowe, 44, Nobleboro, criminal mischief, Aug. 1, $200.

Derek J. MacLeod, 38, Augusta, OUI (alcohol) – no test, one prior, May 23, dismissed (plea to other charge); reckless conduct, May 23, $500.

Steven P. McDonald, 50, Whitefield, domestic violence assault, May 16, 2020, dismissed (other).

Clancy Morton, 36, Alna, criminal trespass, April 2, Two Bridges Regional Jail two days; violation of condition of release, April 2, Two Bridges Regional Jail two days.

Marat Narimanov, 33, Rahway, N.J., domestic violence assault, May 28, dismissed (plea to other charge); disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, May 28, $150.

Kelly J. Nichols, 56, Waldoboro, violating condition of release, Aug. 11, Two Bridges Regional Jail 48 hours.

Adam Gerald Pinkham, 38, Trevett, burglary, Aug. 30, 2017, probation violation, Two Bridges Regional Jail two days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Jeremy Prior, 44, Rockland, criminal mischief, Aug. 4, $500.

Jarod D. Rackliff, 46, Owls Head, motor vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over speed limit, Feb. 23, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Matthew M. Sampson, 54, Wiscasset, criminal threatening, Dec. 20, 2020, dismissed (other).

Antonio Seccareccio, 21, Waldoboro, assault, June 22, $300.

Brandon L. Sykes, 25, Waldoboro, criminal mischief, June 10, $500, restitution $100; domestic violence assault, June 10; obstructing report of crime, June 10, both dismissed (plea to other charge).

Roger Tappan, 64, Bremen, OUI (alcohol), June 12, 2020, dismissed (plea to other charge); driving to endanger, June 12, 2020, $575, license suspended 30 days.

Lewis B. Taylor, 29, Damariscotta, failing to make oral or written accident report, June 25, dismissed (other).

James Tynan, 27, Waldoboro, failing to notify of motor vehicle accident, July 2, $700.

Clayton D. Whalen, 31, South Portland, OUI (alcohol), May 15, $500, license suspended 150 days.

Jeremy L. Wyman, 41, West Bath, OUI (alcohol), April 12, $500, license suspended 150 days; unlawful possession of scheduled drug, April 12; operating while license suspended or revoked, April 12, both dismissed (plea to other charge); operating while license suspended or revoked, May 12, $250, $250 suspended; refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, May 12, unconditional discharge; two counts violating condition of release, May 12, unconditional discharge.

