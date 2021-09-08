Lincoln County Courts

Waino Autio, 55, New Harbor, operating under the influence (alcohol), May 24, $500, Two Bridges Regional Jail 48 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Nicole Brann, 27, Waldoboro, OUI (alcohol), one prior, May 19, $700, Two Bridges Regional Jail seven days, license suspended three years, registration suspended; operate vehicle without license condition/restriction, May 19, dismissed (plea to other charge); OUI (alcohol), one prior, June 29, $700, $700 suspended, Two Bridges Regional Jail seven days, license suspended three years, registration suspended; two counts violating condition of release, June 29, Aug. 26, Two Bridges Regional Jail 96 hours.

Michael Burns, 38, South Portland, domestic violence assault, priors, Aug. 28, 2016, probation violation, Two Bridges Regional Jail 60 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Jill C. Cote, 42, Richmond, operating while license suspended or revoked – OUI, May 28, dismissed (plea to other charge); possessing suspended driver’s license, May 28, $250.

Megan Dumais, 36, Greene, OUI (alcohol), Nov. 4, 2020, $500, license suspended 150 days; violating condition of release, Nov. 4, 2020, unconditional discharge.

Pennie Gamage, 38, Owls Head, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, March 13, 2020, probation violation, Two Bridges Regional Jail 60 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued; forgery, March 13, 2020, probation violation, Two Bridges Regional Jail 60 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Roman W. Gravely, 20, Middleburg, Va., unsworn falsification, July 21, 2020, dismissed (other).

Thomas Peter Montuori, 41, Bristol, two counts domestic violence stalking, Sept. 1, 2019, Dec. 25, 2020, Maine Department of Corrections 364 days, all but 25 days suspended, probation one year, restitution $250; violating protection from abuse order, Feb. 27, Two Bridges Regional Jail 180 days, all suspended, probation one year, restitution $250; domestic violence stalking, Feb. 27, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Keith Moore, 54, Clinton, operating after habitual offender revocation, May 15, $500, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days.

Travis J. Morton, 44, Damariscotta, criminal attempt, Dec. 30, 2020, dismissed (plea to other charge); criminal mischief, Dec. 30, 2020, restitution $45.95, unconditional discharge.

Michael Eric Schroeder, 60, Rockland, violating protection from abuse order, July 19, dismissed (other).

James Tynan, 27, Waldoboro, failing to notify of motor vehicle accident, July 2, $700.

Emily E. Wotton, 19, Bristol, minor consuming liquor, May 7, dismissed (other).

