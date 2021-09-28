Lincoln County Courts

Brandon T. Albert, 35, Old Orchard Beach, operating under the influence (alcohol) – no test, Feb. 9, 2020, dismissed (plea to other charge); criminal mischief, Feb. 9, 2020, $250; driving to endanger, Feb. 9, 2020, $700, license suspended 30 days.

Paul T. Cane, 59, Round Pond, OUI (alcohol), April 13, $500, license suspended 150 days.

William Dunning, 32, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, March 26, 2020, Two Bridges Regional Jail seven days, restitution $19.99; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, Jan. 13, Two Bridges Regional Jail nine months, restitution $26.25; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, Jan. 13, Two Bridges Regional Jail nine months, restitution $16.84; three counts violating condition of release, Jan. 13, Two Bridges Regional Jail six months; trafficking in prison contraband, Jan. 13, Two Bridges Regional Jail nine months; failure to appear after bailed, Feb. 12, Two Bridges Regional Jail nine months.

Theodore Larkin, 34, Warren, OUI (alcohol), one prior, May 13, $700, Two Bridges Regional Jail 10 days, license suspended three years, registration suspended.

Daniel J. Pragana, 41, Lewiston, domestic violence assault, Aug. 21, 2020, dismissed (other).

Craig E. Prior, 68, Bremen, engaging in activities while suspended, July 5, $500.

Kenneth D. Sharp, 19, Newcastle, failing to notify of motor vehicle accident, June 18, dismissed (other).

Rodney Waltz, 64, Jefferson, OUI (alcohol), Oct. 14, 2020, dismissed (plea to other charge); reckless conduct, Oct. 14, 2020, $500.

John Wyman, 49, Hermon, gross sexual assault, Aug. 16, 2014, Knox County Jail nine months, probation violation, probation partially revoked, probation continued; burglary, Aug. 16, 2014, probation violation, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

