Lincoln County Courts

Allen Wayne Boody, 36, Waldoboro, failure to stop, provide information, June 25, $250, restitution $500; operating while license suspended or revoked, June 25, $250, $250 suspended; operating while license suspended or revoked, July 10, $250.

William Churchill Jr., 56, Somerville, assault, Aug. 8, 2020, dismissed (other).

Dalton R. Farnum, 22, Sabattus, assault, Aug. 16, $300.

Zachary Hansen, 24, Harpswell, shellfish harvesting license violation – personal, July 26, $100.

Shane Lemont, 42, Wiscasset, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, Feb. 27, dismissed (insufficient evidence).

Dustin Wilson, 21, Augusta, furnishing liquor to a minor, July 15, $500.

