Lincoln County Courts

Kathy Anderson, 49, Belfast, operating under the influence (alcohol), June 15, $500, license suspended 150 days, registration suspended.

Daniel Boyle, 27, Southport, OUI (alcohol), Sept. 1, 2020, $500, Two Bridges Regional Jail 48 hours, license suspended 150 days; OUI (alcohol), Aug. 15, $500, Two Bridges Regional Jail 48 hours, license suspended 150 days; violating condition of release, Aug. 15, Two Bridges Regional Jail 48 hours.

Miles W. Brewer Sr., 41, Wiscasset, domestic violence aggravated assault, Feb. 5, 2020, Two Bridges Regional Jail five years, all but nine months suspended, probation three years; burglary, Feb. 5, 2020, Two Bridges Regional Jail nine months; domestic violence assault, Feb. 5, 2020, Two Bridges Regional Jail nine months.

Jonathan Costello, 31, Boothbay Harbor, assault, April 2, $300, Two Bridges Regional Jail seven days.

Taylor R. Delano, 21, Wiscasset, operating after habitual offender revocation, April 17, $500, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days.

Carroll Demmons, 50, Waldoboro, OUI (alcohol), July 4, $500, Two Bridges Regional Jail 10 days, license suspended 150 days; endangering the welfare of a child, July 4, Two Bridges Regional Jail 10 days.

Timothy W. Estabrook, 40, Sidney, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, Nov. 8, 2019, dismissed (plea to other charge); theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Nov. 8, 2019, unconditional discharge.

Kyle Gornto, 29, Brunswick, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Aug. 11, 2018, dismissed (plea to other charge); theft by deception, Aug. 11, 2018, Two Bridges Regional Jail six months; criminal mischief, Aug. 11, 2018, Two Bridges Regional Jail eight months; criminal trespass, Aug. 11, 2018, Two Bridges Regional Jail six months; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Aug. 11, 2018, Two Bridges Regional Jail eight months; three counts violating condition of release, March 30, 2020; April 11, 2020; June 5, 2020, unconditional discharge.

Jeremy F. Harvey, 34, Union, criminal threatening with dangerous weapon, March 27, dismissed (plea to other charge); criminal threatening, March 27, guilty.

Grady A. Hayford, 27, Damariscotta, operating while license suspended or revoked, Aug. 10, $250.

Jason Hunter, 37, Freeport, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Feb. 19, Maine Department of Corrections one year, restitution $760.88; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, Feb. 19, Department of Corrections one year, restitution $11.49.

Gary W. Joslyn Jr., 46, Wiscasset, operating after habitual offender revocation, March 9, 2020, dismissed (other).

Kurtis C. Levesque, 40, Nobleboro, criminal mischief, March 28, restitution $200, unconditional discharge; disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, March 28, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Jason W. MacKenzie, 49, Waldoboro, domestic violence criminal threatening, May 30; domestic violence assault, May 30, both dismissed (plea to other charge); disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, May 30, $500.

Abigail McLellan, 25, Trevett, OUI (alcohol), June 25, 2020, dismissed (plea to other charge); driving to endanger, June 25, $575, license suspended 30 days.

Todd Olsen, 53, Midway, Utah, OUI (alcohol) – no test, May 9, dismissed (plea to other charge); disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, May 9, $250; reckless conduct, May 9, $500.

Hunter N. Proctor, 24, Dresden, OUI (alcohol), June 12, 2020, $500, license suspended 150 days; criminal threatening, June 12, 2020, unconditional discharge.

Paul Specyalski, 46, Edgecomb, Boothbay, domestic violence terrorizing, July 2, 2018, probation violation, Two Bridges Regional Jail 20 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued; domestic violence assault, priors T 19-A, April 14, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Nicholas John Wallace, 33, Boothbay, Wiscasset, domestic violence criminal threatening, April 19, Two Bridges Regional Jail seven months; criminal threatening, April 19, dismissed (plea to other charge); two counts assault on an officer, June 3, Department of Corrections three years, all suspended, probation two years; assault on an officer, June 4, dismissed (plea to other charge).

