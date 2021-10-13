Lincoln County Courts

Sandra Adams, 74, Wiscasset, operating under the influence (alcohol), July 29, 2020, dismissed (other).

Corey Ater, 34, Bath, aggravated assault, Feb. 24, unconditional discharge.

Alexis Barrows, 20, Camden, OUI (alcohol), March 5, $500, license suspended 150 days; endangering the welfare of a child, March 5, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Sean A. Boynton, 54, Jefferson, hindering apprehension or prosecution, July 9, Two Bridges Regional Jail 24 hours.

Caitlin R. Brekenfield, 21, Waldoboro, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, March 1, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Tyler Peter Ciciotte, 25, South Bristol, aggravated operating after habitual offender revocation, priors, July 6, dismissed (plea to other charge); operate after habitual offender revocation, prior, July 6, $1,000, Two Bridges Regional Jail six months; engaging in activities while suspended, June 16, $500, $500 suspended, Two Bridges Regional Jail seven days; engaging in activities while suspended, Aug. 28, $500, $500 suspended, Two Bridges Regional Jail seven days; shellfish harvesting license violation – personal, June 16, $200.

Lorraine Davis, 59, Westport Island, OUI (alcohol), June 5, 2020, dismissed (plea to other charge); driving to endanger, July 5, 2020, $575, license suspended 30 days.

Scott W. Delano Jr., 34, Somerville, carry passenger on ATV without headgear, July 27, $100.

Christopher Doyon, 44, Dresden, failing to notify of motor vehicle accident, May 6, $300; failing to make oral or written accident report, May 6, $300.

Erin C. Ginnaty, 38, Bremen, assault on an emergency medical care provider, July 31; assault, July 31, both dismissed (plea to other charge); aggravated operating after habitual offender revocation, July 31, $500, $500 suspended, Two Bridges Regional Jail six months; OUI (alcohol) – no test, July 31, $600, Two Bridges Regional Jail 96 hours, license suspended 150 days; violating condition of release, July 31, $25, $25 suspended, Two Bridges Regional Jail seven days; 2 counts assault, July 31, $300, $300 suspended, Two Bridges Regional Jail six months.

Maurice Hyson, 42, Jefferson, illegal possession of firearm, June 17, 2019, dismissed (other).

Philip Libby Jr., 55, Waldoboro, OUI (alcohol), two priors, June 20, $1,100, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days, license suspended six years, registration suspended; aggravated operating after habitual offender revocation, priors, June 20, dismissed (plea to other charge); operate after habitual offender revocation, prior, June 20, $1,000, $1,000 suspended, Two Bridges Regional Jail six months.

Rebecca A. Libby, 34, Waldoboro, operating while license suspended or revoked, July 20, 2020, dismissed (other).

Nicholas Littlefield, 20, Boothbay, domestic violence criminal threatening, Aug. 15, dismissed (plea to other charge); disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, Aug. 15, $400.

Stephen M. Main, 22, Newcastle, OUI (alcohol), June 26, 2020; failing to stop for officer, June 26, 2020, both dismissed (plea to other charge); driving to endanger, June 26, 2020, $575, license suspended 30 days; operating while license suspended or revoked, Aug. 19, 2020; violating condition of release, Aug. 19, 2020; attaching false plates, Aug. 19, 2020, all dismissed (plea to other charge).

Joseph P. Manganella, 40, Windsor, shellfish harvesting license violation – personal, Aug. 3, $100.

Brian McDonald, 82, Boothbay, OUI (alcohol), July 29, dismissed (plea to other charge); driving to endanger, July 29, $575, license suspended 150 days.

Eric Newell, 39, Calais, driving to endanger, April 7, 2020, dismissed (plea to other charge); reckless conduct, April 7, 2020, $575.

Percy S.A. Nickles, 39, Union, domestic violence aggravated assault, Aug. 6; domestic violence assault, Aug. 6, both dismissed (insufficient evidence).

Jacob P. Shepherd, 51, Wiscasset, operating while license suspended or revoked, Aug. 13, $350.

Randall J. Soule, 42, Waldoboro, aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, Nov. 15, 2020; unlawful possession heroin, priors, Nov. 15, 2020, both dismissed (plea to other charge); unlawful possession of methamphetamine, Nov. 15, 2020, $400, Maine Department of Corrections two years, all suspended, probation one year.

Tyler James Ward, 26, Damariscotta, use of drug paraphernalia, April 26, $350.

Jimmy B. Wellman, 39, Waldoboro, operating while license suspended or revoked, June 27, dismissed (plea to other charge); fail to stop, remain, provide information, June 27, $600.

Danielle L. Wiglusz, 40, Westport Island, driving to endanger, July 10, filed without costs.

