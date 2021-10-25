Lincoln County Courts

Michelle J. Benavidez, 40, Augusta, aggravated assault, Dec. 21, 2020, Two Bridges Regional Jail 24 months; all but four months suspended, probation two years, four months.

Roland L. Bouchard, 48, Lewiston, operating after habitual offender revocation, June 15, 2020, dismissed (plea to other charge); operating while license suspended or revoked, June 15, 2020, $500.

Benjamin K. Burgess, 42, Jefferson, aggravated furnishing of scheduled drugs, June 24, dismissed (plea to other charge); unlawful possession of cocaine, June 24, $400, Two Bridges Regional Jail 68 days; violating condition of release, June 24, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Rachel M. Corson, 51, Richmond, operating under the influence (alcohol), Nov. 29, 2019, $500, license suspended 150 days; operate while license suspended or revoked, prior, Nov. 29, 2019, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Mark D. Coulombe, 53, Randolph, motor vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over speed limit, May 15, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Elaina M. Demmons, 40, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Sept. 13, 2019, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Scott Allen Demmons, 40, Auburn, theft by receiving stolen property, Dec. 22, 2018, Maine Department of Corrections two years, all suspended, probation two years.

Donald P. Fortin, 24, Brunswick, operate without safety equipment, Aug. 28, $150.

Andrew J. Fuller, 33, Alna, burn without permit, March 20, dismissed (other).

Tyler A. Griffin, 31, Bristol, failing to report, June 8, 2020, dismissed (other).

Andrea J. Hart, 31, Tenants Harbor, violating condition of release, June 21, dismissed (plea to other charge.)

Paul Heino, 46, Waldoboro, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, Sept. 9, 2019, Department of Corrections three years, all but 18 months suspended, probation three years, restitution $168.59.

Harry Hilton, 67, Wiscasset, operating while license suspended or revoked, Aug. 12, dismissed (other).

Nicole S. Holt, 44, Bristol, forgery, Nov. 24, 2015, probation violation, probation continued, no sentence imposed.

James Kirschmann, 35, Lisbon Falls, trafficking in prison contraband, March 25, Two Bridges Regional Jail 60 days; violating condition of release, March 25, Two Bridges Regional Jail 60 days.

Alton Lane, 25, Greene, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Dec. 15, 2020; violating condition of release, Dec. 15, 2020, both dismissed (insufficient evidence).

Theodore Larkin, 34, Warren, OUI (alcohol), one prior, May 13, $700, Two Bridges Regional Jail 10 days, license suspended three years, registration suspended.

Henry H. Leathers, 53, Augusta, theft by deception, July 22, 2019, Department of Corrections five years, all suspended, probation two years, restitution $8,000; theft by deception, Oct. 10, 2020, dismissed (plea to other charge); theft by deception, priors, Oct. 10, 2020, Department of Corrections five years, all suspended, probation two years, restitution $7,146; violating condition of release, Oct. 10, 2020, unconditional discharge.

Suzanne M. Leathers, 57, Augusta, theft by deception, Oct. 10, 2020, dismissed (plea to other charge); theft by deception, priors, Oct. 10, 2020, Department of Corrections five years, all suspended, probation two years, restitution $7,146; violating condition of release, Oct. 10, 2020, unconditional discharge; making material misstatement of fact, Oct. 10, 2020, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Kayla Marshall, 30, Gray, burglary, Aug. 31, 2019, dismissed (plea to other charge); criminal mischief, Aug. 31, 2019, restitution $1,660, unconditional discharge.

Ryan S. McIntosh, 28, Enfield, Conn., burn without permit, Aug. 6, dismissed (other).

Amber M. Morin, 28, Lewiston, violating condition of release, Feb. 21, Two Bridges Regional Jail 21 days; violating condition of release, Feb. 25, Two Bridges Regional Jail 21 days; use of drug paraphernalia, Feb. 25, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Daniel E. Morse, 53, Chelsea, operate ATV under influence over 21, July 3, $400.

Darren Pearce, 56, Augusta, domestic violence assault, Feb. 7, dismissed (other).

Justin Richards, 32, Tenants Harbor, kidnapping, March 20, Department of Corrections 30 months; aggravated assault, March 20, Department of Corrections 30 months, restitution $24,755.72; robbery, March 20, Department of Corrections 30 months; criminal threatening, March 20, Two Bridges Regional Jail nine months; obstructing report of injury, March 20, Two Bridges Regional Jail nine months; violating condition of release, March 20, Two Bridges Regional Jail six months; trafficking in prison contraband, March 26, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Elizabeth Robson, 34, Woolwich, OUI (alcohol), one prior, Oct. 10, 2018; failing to make oral or written accident report, Oct. 10, 2018; operate vehicle without license – cond/retrict, Oct. 10, 2018, all dismissed (other).

Bryson Safford, 19, Waldoboro, aggravated criminal mischief, June 22, dismissed (witness unavailable).

Lewis B. Taylor, 30, Damariscotta, shellfish harvesting license violation – commercial, Aug. 4, $100.

Matthew T. Tilton, 30, Bowdoinham, OUI (alcohol), two priors, July 8, 2020, dismissed (plea to other charge); OUI (alcohol), July 8, 2020, $1,100, license suspended 150 days.

Brandon Lee Tobey, 36, Augusta, violating protection order, priors, July 18, dismissed (plea to other charge); violating protection from abuse order, July 18, Two Bridges Regional Jail three days.

Kris G. Waalen, 59, Newcastle, burn without permit, Aug. 3, $150.

Kody Nelson Wallace, 28, Nobleboro, operate vehicle without license, Sept. 10, Two Bridges Regional Jail 21 days; failing to notify of motor vehicle accident, Sept. 10, Two Bridges Regional Jail 21 days; violating condition of release, Sept. 10, Two Bridges Regional Jail 21 days; violating condition of release, Sept. 10, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Jacob West, 35, Waldoboro, operating after habitual offender revocation, May 13, $500, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days.

