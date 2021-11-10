Advanced Search
Lincoln County Courts

at

Robert J. Agnes, 69, Pemaquid, passing stopped school bus, March 1, dismissed (other).

Michael A. Everett, 67, Dresden, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate, Feb. 25, dismissed (other).

Morgan A. Gallione, 25, Newcastle, indecent conduct, Aug. 9, dismissed (other).

Chad M. Kelley, 43, New Harbor, assault, Feb. 26; disorderly conduct, fighting, Feb. 26, both dismissed (other).

Mark A. Moody, 34, Nobleboro, untagged lobster traps, Chap. 25, Sept. 14, $250.

Austin R. Smith, 24, Newcastle, eluding an officer, June 23; reckless conduct, June 23; failing to stop for officer, June 23; driving to endanger, June 23; motor vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over speed limit, June 23, all dismissed (other).

Kody Nelson Wallace, 28, Nobleboro, operate vehicle without license, Sept.10, Two Bridges Regional Jail 21 days.

