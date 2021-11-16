Lincoln County Courts

Dylan B. Ames, 22, Wiscasset, attaching false plates, July 16; operating motor vehicle beyond class restriction, July 16, both dismissed (other).

Andrew Benner, 31, Jefferson, operating under the influence (alcohol), July 28, 2020, $500, license suspended 150 days, registration suspended.

Nathan T. Brewer, 32, Nobleboro, burglary, April 15, dismissed (plea to other charge); theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, April 15, Maine Department of Corrections one year, all suspended, probation one year, restitution $300.

Michael S. Carter, 29, Warren, OUI (alcohol), May 2, $500, license suspended 150 days, registration suspended.

Joseph Chapman, 56, Wiscasset, OUI (alcohol), Aug. 14, 2020, $500, license suspended 150 days, registration suspended; unlawful possession of scheduled drug, Aug. 14, 2020; failing to stop for officer, Aug. 14, 2020, both dismissed (plea to other charge).

Eric A. Cook, 55, Orrington, domestic violence assault, July 31, 2020; OUI (alcohol), July 31, 2020, both dismissed (plea to other charge); criminal mischief, July 31, 2020, $300.

Madelyn Danse, 20, Portland, criminal mischief, April 8, 2020, dismissed (plea to other charge); violating condition of release, April 8, 2020, unconditional discharge.

Carroll Demmons, 50, Newcastle, robbery, July 17, 2017, probation violation, Two Bridges Regional Jail 33 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Brandi Forman, 50, North Hampton, Mass., OUI (alcohol), Aug. 18, 2020; refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, Aug. 18, 2020, both dismissed (plea to other charge); driving to endanger, Aug. 18, 2020, $575, license suspended 30 days.

Clarence W. Gallup III, 62, Whitefield, OUI (alcohol), Aug. 31, 2020, dismissed (plea to other charge); driving to endanger, Aug. 31, 2020, $575, license suspended 30 days.

Carrie L. Jones, 29, Dresden, failing to notify of motor vehicle accident, Dec. 26, 2020, dismissed (other).

Eric King, 31, Dresden, fail to comply sex offender registration act, first offence, Aug. 3, 2020, dismissed (other).

Jeremiah E. Lucas, 24, Edgecomb, operate after habitual offender revocation, prior, Nov. 2, 2019, probation violation, Two Bridges Regional Jail six months, probation partially revoked, probation continued; aggravated operating after habitual offender revocation, Aug. 13, 2020, $500, Two Bridges Regional Jail six months; OUI (alcohol), Aug. 13, 2020, $500, $500 suspended, license suspended 150 days.

*Derrick A. Parlin, 39, Waldoboro, domestic violence assault, Sept. 13, 2020, dismissed (plea to other charge); domestic violence assault, March 15; domestic violence criminal threatening, March 15, both dismissed (plea to other charge); domestic violence terrorizing, Sept. 24, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Karen Pinkham, 61, Richmond, domestic violence criminal threatening, Aug. 11; obstructing report of crime, Aug. 11, both dismissed (plea to other charge); criminal mischief, Aug. 11, $250; disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, Aug. 11, $250, $250 suspended.

Trever Rideout, 22, Pittston, criminal trespass, Aug. 25, 2020, no sentence indicated, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, Aug. 25, 2020, $250.

Konstantinos M. Rigas, 33, Boothbay Harbor, domestic violence aggravated assault, Aug. 2, dismissed (insufficient evidence).

Norma J. Weeks, 64, Boothbay, fail to stop, provide information, April 25, $250; violating condition of release, April 25, $250, $250 suspended.

Kevin Welch, 46, Bristol, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, July 11, $250; harassment, July 11, $250, $250 suspended; criminal mischief, July 12, $500; harassment, July 12, $250, $250 suspended.

Stuart Shane Wyman, 49, Wiscasset, OUI (alcohol), Aug. 5, 2020, $500, $500 suspended, Two Bridges Regional Jail four months, license suspended 150 days; driving to endanger, Aug. 5, 2020, $575, $575 suspended, license suspended 30 days; OUI (alcohol), no test, one prior, May 21, dismissed (plea to other charge); violating condition of release, May 21, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days; driving to endanger, May 21, $575, $575 suspended, license suspended 30 days; violating condition of release, June 6, Two Bridges Regional Jail 35 days; OUI (alcohol) – no test, one prior, May 9, $700, Two Bridges Regional Jail four months, license suspended three years, registration suspended; refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, May 9, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days; violating condition of release, May 9, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days; domestic violence assault, Sept. 15; violating condition of release, Sept. 15; refusing to sign criminal summons, Sept. 15, all dismissed (plea to other charge); two counts violating condition of release, Sept. 15, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days; assault, Sept. 15, $300, $300 suspended.

