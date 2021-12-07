Lincoln County Courts

Derek P. Averill, 46, Searsport, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, Oct. 13, filed with no costs.

Troy C. Bibber, 35, Boothbay, aggravated assault, July 25, 2016, probation violation, Two Bridges Regional Jail 72 hours, probation partially revoked, and probation continued.

Harley Bulmer, 42, New Harbor, operating after suspension – accident with injury, July 9, 2018, probation violation, Maine Department of Corrections 18 months, probation revoked; aggravated operating after habitual offender revocation, one prior, July 1, $1,000, $1,000 suspended, Department of Corrections five years, all but 18 months suspended, probation two years; OUI (alcohol), two priors, July 1, $1,100, Department of Corrections five years, all but 18 months suspended, probation two years, license suspended six years, registration suspended.

Jennifer K. D’Alessandro, 37, Windsor, failing to make oral or written accident report, Oct. 23, $200.

Mark J. Dodge, 38, Warren, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, May 26, Department of Corrections three years, all suspended, probation two years, restitution $31.76; violating condition of release, May 26, unconditional discharge.

Christopher D. Farnham, 36, Holbrook, Mass., domestic violence aggravated assault, April 9, dismissed (witness unavailable).

Stuart Feldpausch, 30, Topsham, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, June 11, filed with no costs.

Matthew Lund, 32, Bath, unlawful use of bait in artificial lure only water, Sept. 27, $100.

Michael Musolff, 38, Bath, operating while license suspended or revoked, Nov. 12, 2020, $250.

Preston Ringo, 43, Newcastle, domestic violence terrorizing, Nov. 1, 2020, dismissed (other).

Mark Rosebrook, 46, Wiscasset, violating protection from abuse order, Nov. 17, dismissed (other).

Jeremy Safford, 38, Cushing, use of drug paraphernalia, Aug. 20, $100.

Jason St. Pierre, 38, Wiscasset, fail to stop, remain, provide information, Oct. 3, $150.

Brandon J. Taylor, 28, Cushing, driving to endanger, Oct. 9, $575, license suspended 30 days.

Emily L. Tripp, 31, Spruce Head, use of drug paraphernalia, Sept. 12, $300.

Peter C. Tsardounis, 53, Winthrop, Mass., theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, May 28, dismissed (plea to other charge); criminal mischief, May 28, Two Bridges Regional Jail 40 days, restitution $310; criminal trespass, May 28, Two Bridges Regional Jail 40 days; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Oct. 13, Two Bridges Regional Jail 40 days; obscuring motor vehicle plates marks, Oct. 13, Two Bridges Regional Jail 40 days; violating condition of release, Oct. 13, Two Bridges Regional Jail 40 days; criminal trespass; violating condition of release, Oct. 13, both dismissed (other).

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

