Lincoln County Courts

Robert Gorden Steiner, 53, Warren, two counts theft by deception, Nov. 30, 2019, Dec. 4, 2019, both dismissed (other).

Zoe Hendricks, 19, Lisbon, violating condition of release, May 20, 2020, dismissed (other).

Brooke Cheney, 30, Bristol, criminal trespass, Dec. 10, 2020; criminal mischief, Dec. 10, 2020; criminal trespass, Aug. 16, all dismissed (other).

Michael D. Pinkham Jr., 40, Wiscasset, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, Aug. 19; use of drug paraphernalia, Aug. 19, both dismissed (other).

Rachel Smith, 46, Damariscotta, disorderly conduct, loud noise, private place, Sept. 24, dismissed (other).

Nicole Dube, 35, Rockport, operating while license suspended or revoked, Sept. 12, $250, $250 suspended; unlawful possession of scheduled drug, Sept. 12, $400.

Tammy C. Longfellow, 60, Windsor, criminal trespass, Sept. 24, dismissed (other).

