Lincoln County Courts

Cierra Combrink, 19, Boothbay Harbor, minor consuming liquor, Oct 31, 2021, $200.

Tamra Headrick-Bell, 40, Waldoboro, operating under the influence (drugs or combo), June 5, 2020; unlawful possession of scheduled drug, June 5, 2020, both dismissed (plea to other charge); violating condition of release, June 5, 2020, Two Bridges Regional Jail, 30 days; driving to endanger, June 5, 2020, $575, license suspended 30 days.

Ryan Hoffman, 20, Newcastle, minor consuming liquor, Oct. 31, 2021, $200.

Sierra Leigh, 24, Rockland, operating while license suspended or revoked, Aug. 10, 2021, $250.

Michael Musolff, 38, Bath, operating while license suspended or revoked, Nov. 12, 2020, $250.

Ray W. Reed, 25, West Bath, criminal mischief, Dec. 17, 2021, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days, restitution $500; violating condition of release, Dec. 17, 2021, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Michael Saucier, 41, Whitefield, operate vehicle without license, Nov. 12, 2021, $150.

James Tynan, 27, Waldoboro, failing to make oral or written accident report, July 2, 2021, $700.

Jamie D. Young, 42, Bristol, commercial shell fishing without a license, first, Sept. 12, 2021, $250.

