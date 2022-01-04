Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Lincoln County Courts

at

Cierra Combrink, 19, Boothbay Harbor, minor consuming liquor, Oct 31, 2021, $200.

Tamra Headrick-Bell, 40, Waldoboro, operating under the influence (drugs or combo), June 5, 2020; unlawful possession of scheduled drug, June 5, 2020, both dismissed (plea to other charge); violating condition of release, June 5, 2020, Two Bridges Regional Jail, 30 days; driving to endanger, June 5, 2020, $575, license suspended 30 days.

Ryan Hoffman, 20, Newcastle, minor consuming liquor, Oct. 31, 2021, $200.

Sierra Leigh, 24, Rockland, operating while license suspended or revoked, Aug. 10, 2021, $250.

Michael Musolff, 38, Bath, operating while license suspended or revoked, Nov. 12, 2020, $250.

Ray W. Reed, 25, West Bath, criminal mischief, Dec. 17, 2021, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days, restitution $500; violating condition of release, Dec. 17, 2021, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Michael Saucier, 41, Whitefield, operate vehicle without license, Nov. 12, 2021, $150.

James Tynan, 27, Waldoboro, failing to make oral or written accident report, July 2, 2021, $700.

Jamie D. Young, 42, Bristol, commercial shell fishing without a license, first, Sept. 12, 2021, $250.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^