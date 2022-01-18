Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Lincoln County Courts

at

Donald Cameron, 55, Newcastle, reckless conduct, July 25, 2021, $250; disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, July 25, 2021, $250.

Amanda J. Crockett, 35, Woolwich, operating under the influence (alcohol), Sept. 3, 2021, $500.

Laura E. Davison, 36, Glenburn, domestic violence assault, Dec. 11, 2021, filed without costs.

Mary E. Engert, 76, Boothbay Harbor, failing to notify of motor vehicle accident, Oct. 24, 2021, dismissed (other).

Larry W. Neal, 64, Jefferson, illegal transportation of animal or bird, Oct. 30, 2021, $100.

Christy Perce, 43, Southport, domestic violence assault, Aug. 12, 2021, dismissed (other).

Django Pignatello, 23, Whitefield, domestic violence assault, Dec. 19, 2021, dismissed (insufficient evidence); obstructing report of crime, Dec. 19, 2021, dismissed (insufficient evidence).

Gabriel Ruiz, 21, Warren, OUI (alcohol), June 15, 2021, $500, Knox County Jail 30 days, license suspended 150 days; violating condition of release, June 15, 2021, Knox County Jail 30 days.

Jonathan P. Sawyer, 52, Warren, attaching false plates, May 25, 2021, $300.

Nicholas J. Simmons, 22, Greenville, violating condition of release, Aug. 18, 2020, $250; violating condition of release, Sept. 23, 2020, $250.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^