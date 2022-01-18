Lincoln County Courts

Donald Cameron, 55, Newcastle, reckless conduct, July 25, 2021, $250; disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, July 25, 2021, $250.
Amanda J. Crockett, 35, Woolwich, operating under the influence (alcohol), Sept. 3, 2021, $500.
Laura E. Davison, 36, Glenburn, domestic violence assault, Dec. 11, 2021, filed without costs.
Mary E. Engert, 76, Boothbay Harbor, failing to notify of motor vehicle accident, Oct. 24, 2021, dismissed (other).
Larry W. Neal, 64, Jefferson, illegal transportation of animal or bird, Oct. 30, 2021, $100.
Christy Perce, 43, Southport, domestic violence assault, Aug. 12, 2021, dismissed (other).
Django Pignatello, 23, Whitefield, domestic violence assault, Dec. 19, 2021, dismissed (insufficient evidence); obstructing report of crime, Dec. 19, 2021, dismissed (insufficient evidence).
Gabriel Ruiz, 21, Warren, OUI (alcohol), June 15, 2021, $500, Knox County Jail 30 days, license suspended 150 days; violating condition of release, June 15, 2021, Knox County Jail 30 days.
Jonathan P. Sawyer, 52, Warren, attaching false plates, May 25, 2021, $300.
Nicholas J. Simmons, 22, Greenville, violating condition of release, Aug. 18, 2020, $250; violating condition of release, Sept. 23, 2020, $250.