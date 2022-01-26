Lincoln County Courts

Jason B. Beckwith, 42, Pittston, operating under the influence (alcohol), Nov.3, 2021, $500, license suspended 150 days.
Ralph G. Buck, 43, Rumford, violating condition of release, Aug. 17, 2021, Two Bridges Regional Jail six months.
Donald Cameron, 55, Newcastle, reckless conduct, July 25, 2021, $250; disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, July 25, 2021, $250.
Amanda J. Crockett, 35, Woolwich, OUI (alcohol), Sept. 3, 2021, $500, license suspended 150 days.
Harry Hilton, 67, Wiscasset, harassment by telephone, Nov. 13, 2021, dismissed (other).
Luke Morse, 29, Bath, assault, Sept. 8, 2020, $300; criminal threatening, Sept. 8, 2020, unconditional discharge.
William R. Morton, 34, Trevett, domestic violence assault, Nov. 17, 2020, probation violation, Two Bridges Regional Jail three days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.
Kiara Perez-Solano, 21, Rockland, driving to endanger, Aug. 17, 2021, filed without costs.
Gabriel Ruiz, 21, Warren, violating condition of release, June 15, 2021, Knox County Jail 30 days.
Jonathan P. Sawyer, 52, Warren, attaching false plates, May 25, 2021, $300.
Meghan A. Stambaugh, 44, Augusta, driving to endanger, Sept. 10, 2021, $575, license suspended 30 days.
Patrick F. Wermuth Jr., 33, Dresden, OUI (alcohol) – no test, two priors, March 30, 2021, $1,100, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days, license suspended six years, registration suspended; violating condition of release, Sept. 11, 2021, Two Bridges Regional Jail 60 days; terrorizing, Sept. 11, 2021, Two Bridges Regional Jail 60 days.