Lincoln County Courts

Brandon Edward Amborn, 25, Bremen, domestic violence assault, Feb. 10, 2021, probation violation, Two Bridges Regional Jail five months, probation revoked; criminal threatening, June 16, 2021, Two Bridges Regional Jail 60 days.

William Ball Jr., 35, Newcastle, operating under the influence (alcohol), Aug. 30, 2021, $500, Two Bridges Regional Jail 48 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Michael J. Capriole, 56, Wiscasset, harassment by telephone, Dec. 29, 2020, unconditional discharge; two counts disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, Jan. 13, 2021, Jan. 27, 2021, unconditional discharge; violating condition of release, Feb. 8, 2021, unconditional discharge.

Charles J. Chappelle, 18, East Boothbay, driving to endanger, July 31, 2021, dismissed (plea to other charge); operation of defective vehicle, July 31, 2021, $250, restitution $700; failure to register vehicle, July 31, 2021, $250, $250 suspended.

Kristin E. Crowley, 36, Bath, robbery, Nov. 27, 2020; criminal conspiracy, Nov. 27, 2020, both dismissed (plea to other charge); aggravated criminal mischief, Jan. 30, 2021, Two Bridges Regional Jail two years, all but nine months suspended, probation one year; OUI (alcohol), Jan. 30, 2021, $500, Two Bridges Regional Jail nine months, license suspended 150 days; fail to stop, remain, render aid, personal injury, Jan. 30, 2021, dismissed (plea to other charge); violating condition of release, Jan. 30, 2021, Two Bridges Regional Jail six months.

Adam J. Farnham, 30, Boothbay, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Aug. 12, 2021, dismissed (plea to other charge); burglary, Aug. 14, 2021, dismissed (plea to other charge);

James Gregoire, 61, Claremont, N.H., OUI (alcohol), Oct. 8, 2021; falsifying physical evidence, Oct. 8, 2021; failing to stop for officer, Oct. 8, 2021, all dismissed (plea to other charge).

Michael E. Hilgendorf, 71, Damariscotta, OUI (alcohol), Sept. 21, 2021, $500, license suspended 150 days; driving to endanger, Sept. 21, 2021; failing to notify of motor vehicle accident, Sept. 21, 2021, both dismissed (plea to other charge).

Henry Hynes, 27, Rockland, OUI (alcohol), Sept. 5, 2021, $500, license suspended 150 days.

Jeffrey Lamb, 29, Winthrop, operating while license suspended or revoked, Sept. 4, 2021, dismissed (other).

Michael MacDonald, 31, Dresden, domestic violence assault, Feb. 26, 2020, dismissed (plea to other charge); assault, Feb. 26, 2020, $300; violating protection from abuse order, Aug. 20, 2020, dismissed (plea to other charge);

Dylan P. Merrill-Cherkis, 23, Dresden, OUI (alcohol), one prior, Aug. 25, 2021, dismissed (plea to other charge); violating condition of release, Aug. 25, 2021, $500; operating while license suspended or revoked, Aug. 25, 2021, $250, $250 suspended.

Jody J. Mills, 61, Wiscasset, criminal threatening with dangerous weapon, May 4, 2021; reckless conduct, May 4, 2021; driving to endanger, May 4, 2021, all dismissed (plea to other charge); reckless conduct, May 4, 2021, $500.

Helen M. Morrow, 72, Jefferson, OUI (alcohol), Dec. 22, 2020, dismissed (other).

Elizabeth Murdoch, 36, Friendship, OUI (alcohol), April 5, 2020, dismissed (plea to other charge); driving to endanger, April 5, 2020, $575, license suspended 30 days; domestic violence assault, March 25, 2021, dismissed (plea to other charge); disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, March 25, 2021, $250, $250 suspended.

Tyler H. Nichols, 38, Wiscasset, OUI (alcohol), June 28, 2021, $500.

Casey L. Niles, 40, Shirley, operating while license suspended or revoked, May 13, 2021, dismissed (other).

Frank E. Perkins Jr., 62, Wiscasset, OUI (alcohol), March 24, 2021, $500, license suspended 150 days.

Jacob A. Robison, 24, Nobleboro, driving to endanger, Aug. 18, 2021, dismissed (plea to other charge); reckless conduct, Aug. 18, 2021, $500.

Lhea A. Sellick, 37, Wiscasset, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, July 11, 2021, dismissed (other).

Alexander Smith, 23, Edgecomb, OUI (alcohol), Feb. 22, 2020, dismissed (plea to other charge); driving to endanger, Feb. 22, 2020, $575, license suspended 30 days.

Ray W. Reed, 25, West Bath, burglary, Oct. 20, 2020, dismissed (plea to other charge); theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Oct. 20, 2020, restitution $400, unconditional discharge; violating condition of release, Oct. 20, 2020, unconditional discharge.

