Lincoln County Courts

Clinton Benner, 35, Waldoboro, assault, Feb. 25, 2021, dismissed (insufficient evidence).

Tracy Clark, 38, Westport Island, keeping dangerous dog, April 13, 2021, dismissed (other).

Theodore Cocco, 56, Waldoboro, operating under the influence (alcohol), May 14, 2021, dismissed (insufficient evidence).

Lawrence R. Groves, 56, Waldoboro, domestic violence assault, Jan. 7, dismissed (plea to other charge); disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, Jan. 7, guilty, sentencing in November.

Wayne Mullens, 48, Whitefield, aggravated criminal mischief, Feb. 25, 2021, filed without costs.

Tyler H. Nichols, 39, Wiscasset, OUI (alcohol), June 28, 2021, $500, license suspended 150 days, restitution $1,656.88.

Darryl Sanborn, 60, Thomaston, use of drug paraphernalia, Sept. 12, 2021, dismissed (de minimis).

