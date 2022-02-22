Lincoln County Courts

Felicia Abbott, 58, Wiscasset, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, Nov. 10, 2021, guilty.

Angela Arnold, 39, Waldoboro, assault, July 27, 2021, dismissed (plea to other charge); criminal threatening, July 27, 2021, Two Bridges Regional Jail 12 hours.

Marjorie L. Avery, 59, Dresden, driving to endanger, April 3, 2021, $575, license suspended 30 days.

Bryan Black, 50, Boothbay, aggravated operation after habitual offender revocation, Aug. 7, 2021, $500, $500 suspended, Two Bridges Regional Jail six months; OUI (alcohol), Aug. 7, 2021, $500, license suspended 150 days; violating condition of release, Aug. 7, 2021, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Kevin C. Brewer, 62, Waldoboro, failure to stop, provide information, Nov. 29, 2021, $200.

Tucker J. Cianchette, 42, Waldoboro, dealer improperly selling used motor vehicle, Sept. 27, 2021, $500.

Nicole Craft, 40, Springvale, assault on an officer, July 31, 2021; domestic violence assault, July 31, 2021, both dismissed (plea to other charge).

Kristie Creamer, 43, Bremen, domestic violence assault, July 22, 2021, dismissed (plea to other charge); disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, July 22, 2021, $25.

Amber L. Golden, 29, Wiscasset, operating under the influence (alcohol), one prior, Sept. 18, 2021, $700, Two Bridges Regional Jail 364 days, all but seven days suspended, probation one year, license suspended three years; operating while license suspended or revoked, Sept. 18, 2021; operate vehicle without license – condition/restrict, Sept. 18, 2021, both dismissed (plea to other charge).

Scott Grady, 38, Damariscotta, operating after habitual offender revocation, three priors, Aug. 30, 2021, dismissed (plea to other charge); operate after habitual offender revocation, one prior, Aug. 30, 2021, $1,000, Two Bridges Regional Jail six months.

Mark Wayne Harrison, 39, Dresden, violating protection from abuse order, Oct. 10, 2021, dismissed (plea to other charge); violating protection from abuse order, Oct. 17, 2021, Two Bridges Regional Jail 48 hours; violating protection from abuse order, Nov. 2, 2021, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Marvin Hartley, 55, Damariscotta, OUI (alcohol), Aug. 1, 2021, dismissed (plea to other charge); reckless conduct, Aug. 1, 2021, $500, restitution $495.

Michael James Hoffman, 45, Pittston, assault, Dec. 22, 2020; reckless conduct, Dec. 22, 2020, both dismissed (plea to other charge); disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, Dec. 12, 2020, $300.

Marcus Hughes, 36, Boothbay, failing to make oral or written accident report, Jan. 3, $700.

Christopher C. Knight Jr., 30, Rockland, OUI (drugs or combo), one prior, Jan. 18, 2020, dismissed (plea to other charge); operating while license suspended or revoked, Jan. 18, 2020, $250, $250 suspended; driving to endanger, Jan. 18, 2020, $575, license suspended 30 days.

John Leach, 26, Jefferson, driving to endanger, Aug. 1, 2020, $575, license suspended 30 days; criminal mischief, Aug. 1, 2020, unconditional discharge.

Eben Field Lord, 17, Pemaquid, passing stopped school bus, March 2, 2021, dismissed (other).

Steven Lutes Jr., 36, Wiscasset, assault on an officer, April 29, 2021; refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, April 29, 2021; disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, April 29, 2021, all dismissed (plea to other charge).

James W. Murphy, 42, Woolwich, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, June 22, 2021, Two Bridges Regional Jail 90 days; violating condition of release, June 22, 2021, Two Bridges Regional Jail 90 days; assault, June 22, 2021, $300, $300 suspended.

Vlad Palli, 24, Richmond, escape, June 20, 2021, dismissed (plea to other charge); reckless conduct, June 20, 2021, Maine Department of Corrections 15 months; OUI (alcohol), June 20, 2021, $500, license suspended 150 days; driving to endanger, June 20, 2021, dismissed (plea to other charge); operate vehicle without license – condition/restrict, June 20, 2021, dismissed (plea to other charge); violating condition of release, June 20, 2021, Two Bridges Regional Jail 90 days; eluding an officer, June 20, 2021, Department of Corrections 15 months; eluding an officer, June 20, 2021, Department of Corrections 15 months; violating condition of release, June 20, 2021, Two Bridges Regional Jail 90 days; assault, Oct. 27, 2021, $300, $300 suspended, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days.

Christopher R. Rommel, 44, Damariscotta, criminal mischief, Oct. 9, 2020, dismissed (other).

Nicole J. Scribner, 38, Somerville, Augusta, operating while license suspended or revoked, May 27, 2020, $250, $250 suspended; operating while license suspended or revoked – OUI, June 21, 2020, $250, $250 suspended; domestic violence assault, Sept. 23, 2021, dismissed (plea to other charge); violating condition of release, Sept. 23, 2021, $250; refuse to submit to arrest or detention, refuse to stop, Sept. 23, 2021, dismissed (plea to other charge); disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, Sept. 23, 2021, $250, $250 suspended.

Nadia Smith, 22, South Portland, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, Sept. 23, 2021, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Kimberly J. Weeks, 55, Alna, fail to stop, remain, provide information, Dec. 7, 2021, $500.

Robert C. Washburn, 24, Wiscasset, driving to endanger, June 13, 2021, dismissed (plea to other charge); violating condition of release, June 13, 2021, guilty; reckless conduct, June 13, 2021, $250, $250 suspended; unlawful possession of scheduled drug, July 14, 2021, $400; unlawful possession of scheduled drug, July 14, 2021, dismissed (plea to other charge); violating condition of release, July 14, 2021, unconditional discharge.

Colin Yentsch, 50, Boothbay Harbor, assault, Sept. 6, 2021, dismissed (plea to other charge); disorderly conduct, fighting, Sept. 6, 2021, $250.

Jamie D. Young, 42, Bristol, commercial shell fishing without a license, first, Sept. 12, 2021, $100.

