Lincoln County Courts

Scott Michael Billings, 40, Southport, operating under the influence (alcohol), May 7, 2021, $500, license suspended 150 days.

Travis Chapman, 48, Edgecomb, violating protection from abuse order, Nov. 10, 2021, Two Bridges Regional Jail 24 hours.

Robert DeLisle, 64, Whitefield, possess sexual explicit material of a minor under 12, Jan. 1, 2018, Two Bridges Regional Jail five years, all but 45 days suspended, probation two years.

Patrick E. Goodall, 28, Oakfield, OUI (alcohol), one prior, Oct. 18, 2019, dismissed (plea to other charge); driving to endanger, Oct. 18, 2019, $575, license suspended 30 days.

Shane Lemont, 42, Wiscasset, robbery, Nov. 27, 2020, Maine Department of Corrections eight years; illegal possession of firearm, Nov. 27, 2020, Two Bridges Regional Jail 60 days.

Shane Michaud, 33, Lewiston, violating protection from abuse order, Aug. 19, 2021, dismissed (insufficient evidence).

Kai White, 21, Waldoboro, domestic violence criminal threatening, Sept. 14, 2021, dismissed (insufficient evidence).

Peter W. Witwicki, 61, Bristol, violating condition of release, Feb. 26, Two Bridges Regional Jail 48 hours; refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, Feb. 26, Two Bridges Regional Jail 48 hours.

Jonathan Wright, 38, Boothbay Harbor, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, June 3, 2020, $300.

