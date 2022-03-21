Lincoln County Courts

Christopher S. Ashton, 31, Wiscasset, domestic violence assault, Oct. 24, 2020, dismissed (plea to other charge); disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, Oct. 24, 2020, unconditional discharge; violating condition of release, Dec. 14, 2020, unconditional discharge.

Rose Ayers, 33, Waldoboro, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Aug. 18, 2021, restitution $41.99, unconditional discharge.

Christopher I. Barboza-Graham, 30, Sanford, domestic violence criminal threatening, Nov. 10, 2021; domestic violence terrorizing, Nov. 10, 2021; criminal mischief, Nov. 10, 2021, all dismissed (other).

Adam Benner, 36, Waldoboro, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, Aug. 22, 2021, dismissed (plea to other charge); violating condition of release, Aug. 22, 2021, unconditional discharge.

Thomas S. Benner, 35, Harpswell, operating under the influence (alcohol), one prior, Sept. 3, 2021; operate vehicle without license – cond/restric, Sept. 3, 2021, both dismissed (plea to other charge).

Nathan T. Brewer, 33, Nobleboro, violation of retail shellfish rule, Jan. 4, $100.

Timothy L. Brewer, 64, Nobleboro, discharge firearm or crossbow near dwelling, Nov. 12, 2021, $250.

John E. Call, 52, Waldoboro, aggravated criminal mischief, Sept. 9, 2020, dismissed (plea to other charge); criminal mischief, Sept. 9, 2020, unconditional discharge.

Mary Caporale, 71, West Boothbay Harbor, assault on an officer, Aug. 2, 2021; disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise, Aug. 2, 2021, both dismissed (plea to other charge); OUI (alcohol), Aug. 2, 2021, $500, license suspended 150 days; assault, Aug. 2, 2021, $300, $300 suspended.

Katherine N. Carson, 50, Bath, operating while license suspended or revoked, Jan. 14, dismissed (other).

Franklin B. Chapman, 45, Damariscotta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, March 26, 2020, dismissed (other).

Davis L. Crowell, 31, Waldoboro, operate meth laboratory, Oct. 27, 2017, probation violation, Two Bridges Regional Jail 50 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Thomas L. Davis, 63, Gardiner, domestic violence assault, July 23, 2020, dismissed (plea to other charge); disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, July 23, 2020, unconditional discharge.

Daniel Derosier, 18, Damariscotta, criminal threatening with dangerous weapon; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Nov. 8, 2021, both dismissed (plea to other charge); assault, Nov. 8, 2021, $300.

Emily Eastman, 33, New Harbor, failing to make oral or written accident report, Dec. 22, 2021, $250.

Aaron Fisher, 42, Friendship, failing to make oral or written accident report, Jan. 23, $250; failing to notify of motor vehicle accident, Jan. 23; driving to endanger, Jan. 23, both dismissed (plea to other charge).

Troy Lee Glidden, 28, Waldoboro, terrorizing, June 3, 2019, unconditional discharge; terrorizing, Aug. 11, 2019, dismissed (plea to other charge).

James Grant, 62, Glenburn, theft by deception, Aug. 18, 2021, dismissed (insufficient evidence).

Cainin S. Griffin, 25, Bath, failing to stop for officer, Oct. 1, 2020, guilty.

Scott Hanna, 20, Alna, domestic violence assault, May 7, 2020; domestic violence criminal threatening, May 7, 2020, both dismissed (other).

Robert Kaler, 52, Bremen, allow minor to possess or consume liquor, Jan. 1, $250; three counts allow minor to possess or consume liquor, Jan. 1, all dismissed (plea to other charge).

Trisha L. Joslyn, 43, Harpswell, domestic violence assault, Nov. 10, 2021, Two Bridges Regional Jail nine months, all but 48 hours suspended, probation one year; assault, Nov. 10, 2021, $300; criminal mischief, Nov. 10, 2021, dismissed (plea to other charge).

John Lawson, 29, Bristol, domestic violence assault, priors, Oct. 30, 2018, Maine Department of Corrections four years, all but nine months one day suspended, probation four years.

Jonathan B. Lowell, 31, Southport, aggravated assault, Dec. 16, 2021, dismissed (plea to other charge); assault, Dec. 16, 2021, $1,500.

Alana May Marois, 24, Richmond, OUI (alcohol), Jan. 17, 2021, dismissed (plea to other charge); driving to endanger, Jan. 17, 2021, $575, license suspended 30 days.

Anthony James McCullagh, 28, Waldoboro, Damariscotta, domestic violence assault, Sept. 13, 2019, Department of Corrections 364 days, all suspended, probation two years; domestic violence terrorizing, Sept. 13, 2019, Department of Corrections 364 days, all suspended, probation two years; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, March 18, 2021, restitution $51.43, unconditional discharge; OUI (drugs or combo), two priors, Aug. 16, 2021; violating condition of release, Aug. 16, 2021, both dismissed (plea to other charge); endangering the welfare of a child, July 4, 2021, $500; endangering the welfare of a child, July 4, 2021, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Joshua A. McInnis, 39, Alna, domestic violence assault, Nov. 18, 2021, dismissed (witness unavailable).

Glen Mealey, 54, Westport Island, domestic violence criminal threatening, March 12, 2021, dismissed (plea to other charge); disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, March 12, 2021, unconditional discharge; domestic violence criminal threatening, June 2, 2021; criminal mischief, June 2, 2021, both dismissed (plea to other charge); violating condition of release, June 2, 2021, $250; violating condition of release, June 2, 2021, $250, $250 suspended.

David Moore, 56, Boothbay Harbor, operating while license suspended or revoked, Oct. 15, 2021, dismissed (plea to other charge); violating condition of release, Oct. 15, 2021, $250.

Nathaniel R. Olson, 22, Damariscotta, furnish liquor to a minor, Dec. 25, 2021, $500.

Kaitlin Orne, 28, Wiscasset, allowing dog to be at large, Oct. 12, 2021, $100; seven counts allowing dog to be at large, Oct. 12, 2021, Oct. 22, 2021, Oct. 26, 2021, Oct. 27, 2021, Jan. 7; two counts keeping unlicensed dog, Oct. 27, 2021, all dismissed (plea to other charge).

Nikolas Poland, 30, Bremen, harassment by telephone, June 3, 2021; domestic violence stalking, priors, June 7, 2021; both dismissed (plea to other charge); violating condition of release, Jan. 24, dismissed (plea to other charge); violating condition of release, Jan. 24, $250.

Jody Reed, 43, Wiscasset, OUI (alcohol), Jan. 12, 2021, dismissed (plea to other charge); failing to notify of motor vehicle accident, Jan. 12, 2021, $250, $250 suspended; driving to endanger, Jan. 12, 2021, $575, license suspended 30 days; operating while license suspended or revoked – OUI, May 24, 2021, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Joseph D. Richards, 38, Waldoboro, assault, Feb. 1, 2021, dismissed (plea to other charge); disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, Feb. 1, 2021, guilty.

Gregory Roe, 36, Vienna, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, Aug. 8, 2020, Department of Corrections 24 months, restitution $16,006.00; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, Aug. 8, 2020, Department of Corrections 25 months; two counts burglary of a motor vehicle, Aug. 8, 2020, Department of Corrections 12 months;

Anthony R. Scott, 40, Peru, trafficking in prison contraband, Nov. 1, 2021, no bill.

Holly Jean Thibodeau, 50, Waldoboro, OUI (alcohol), Oct. 10, 2021, $500, license suspended 150 days.

Jason I. Thyen, 50, Boothbay, refuse to submit to arrest or detention, refuse to stop, Aug. 1, 2021, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Joseph Toothaker, 36, Augusta, theft by deception, May 29, 2020, probation violation; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, April 3, 2020, no sentence imposed.

Kolt Wallace, 27, Nobleboro, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, March 21, 2021; illegal importation of scheduled drugs, March 21, 2021; unlawful possession of scheduled drug, March 21, 2021; OUI (drugs or combo), one prior, March 21, 2021, all dismissed (plea to other charge); unlawful furnishing scheduled drug, March 21, 2021, $400, Department of Corrections two years, all suspended, probation two years; unlawful possession of scheduled drug, Oct. 8, 2021, $400, $400 suspended, Two Bridges Regional Jail four days; violating condition of release, Oct. 8, 2021, Two Bridges Regional Jail four days.

Gavin Wellman, 18, Unity, operate vehicle without license, Feb. 3, $150.

Andrew Whitesell, 59, Damariscotta, fail to register vehicle within 30 days, Feb. 4, dismissed (other).

Curtis James Woodman, 24, Edgecomb, operating while license suspended or revoked, Jan. 11, dismissed (other).

