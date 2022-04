Heather Brewer, 32, Boothbay Harbor, domestic violence assault, Dec. 4, 2021, filed without costs.

Jeffory Fletcher, 31, Bristol, domestic violence assault, Jan. 29, dismissed (other).

Thomas Knowlton, 62, Jay, operating under the influence (drugs or combo) Dec. 29, 2021; two counts violating condition of release, Dec. 29, 2021, all dismissed (insufficient evidence).

Colin T. Viele, 23, Presque Isle, driving to endanger, Feb. 12, 2021; reckless conduct, Feb. 12, 2021, both dismissed (other).

