Lincoln County Courts

Melanie Ashton, 46, Wiscasset, harassment by telephone, April 27, $50.
Russell Dodge, 72, Round Pond, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, March 31, $50, restitution $42.19.
Chelsea Dyer, 32, Dresden, criminal mischief, April 4, unconditional discharge.
Robert R. Gagnon, 31, Jefferson, operating motor vehicle beyond class restriction, April 14, dismissed (other).
Malcolm Martin, 43, Rockland, unlawful sexual contact, Dec. 1, 2021, dismissed (other).
Kenneth R. Olson, 66, Bristol, criminal trespass, April 25, dismissed (other).
Ursula M. Schumann, 56, Wiscasset, operating while license suspended or revoked, April 26; violating condition of release, April 26, both dismissed (other).
Carson C. Vom Orde, 40, Starks, driving to endanger, March 18, dismissed (insufficient evidence).
John W. Williams, 63, Cushing, operating vehicle without license, May 17, dismissed (other).
Cody J. Wyman, 26, Gardiner, operating after registration suspended, March 24, dismissed (insufficient evidence).