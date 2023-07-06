Lincoln County Courts

Joseph T. Boyington, 33, Lisbon Falls, domestic violence assault, April 5; violating condition of release, April 5, both dismissed (plea to other charge); violating condition of release, April 5, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days.

Daniel A. Chubbuck, 31, Edgecomb, failing to notify of motor-vehicle accident, May 4, Two Bridges Regional Jail 24 hours, restitution $100.

Taylor R. Delano, 23, Wiscasset, operate after habitual offender revocation one prior, May 3, 2022, $1,000, Two Bridges Regional Jail seven months; operate after habitual offender revocation one prior, Sept. 21, 2022, $1,000, $1,000 suspended, Two Bridges Regional Jail five years all but six months suspended, probation two years; operate after habitual offender revocation one prior, Feb. 16, $1,000, $1,000 suspended, Two Bridges Regional Jail five years all but six months suspended, probation two years; violating condition of release, Feb. 16, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days; domestic violence assault, June 2; criminal restraint, June 2, both dismissed (plea to other charge); violating condition of release, June 2, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days; criminal threatening, June 2, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days.

Ali Hartley, 33, Boothbay, violating condition of release, June 24, Two Bridges Regional Jail 48 hours.

David J. Pike, 35, Hope, operate while license suspended or revoked, one prior, March 19, dismissed (other).

Justin Lewis, 43, Boothbay, fail to stop, provide information, Jan. 16, dismissed (other).

Diane M. Lumbard, 59, Somerville, domestic violence assault, May 30, dismissed (witness unavailable).

Brendon McLellan, 37, Edgecomb, two counts operating after registration suspended, April 25, May 1, both dismissed (other).

Paula Lea McMahon, 63, Rockland, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, May 12, 2022, dismissed (other).

Joshua Miller, 30, Manchester, violating protection from abuse order, Jan. 3, Two Bridges Regional Jail 24 hours.

Charles R. Johnson, 60, Jefferson, OUI (alcohol) – no test, Jan. 6, dismissed (insufficient evidence).

William K. Seabron, 32, Whitefield, fugitive from justice, Oct. 24, 2022, extradited.

Holly Thibodeau, 51, Waldoboro, violating protection from abuse order, June 27, unconditional discharge.

