Lincoln County Courts

Desiree M. Bailey, 40, Wiscasset, tampering with witness, informant, juror, or victim, Jan. 23, dismissed (other).

Scott A. Beal, 52, Camden, operating after registration suspended, Jan. 24, dismissed (other).

Clinton Benner, 36, Waldoboro, domestic violence assault, Feb. 27; criminal mischief, Feb. 27; domestic violence criminal threatening, Feb. 27, all dismissed (plea to other charge); refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, Feb. 27, unconditional discharge; domestic violence reckless conduct, Feb. 27, Two Bridges Regional Jail 180 days all suspended, probation one year.

Robert W. Blanc, 39, Walpole, domestic violence stalking, May 2, 2022, probation violation, Two Bridges Regional Jail 48 hours, probation partially revoked, probation continued; violating protection order, priors, March 30, dismissed (plea to other charge); violating protection from abuse order, March 30, Two Bridges Regional Jail 48 hours.

Jarrod Broomfield, 33, Southport, unlawful sexual touching, Aug. 18, 2022, dismissed (plea to other charge); disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, Aug. 18, 2022, $100.

Stephen Craig Carleton, 27, Rockport, operating while license suspended or revoked – OUI, Dec. 28, 2021, dismissed (plea to other charge); operating vehicle without license-condition/restriction, Dec. 28, 2021, unconditional discharge.

Nadia Carter, 31, Boothbay Harbor, OUI (alcohol) – no test, two priors, Feb. 16; operating while license suspended or revoked – OUI, March 27, both dismissed (plea to other charge); OUI (alcohol), two priors, June 17, $1,100, Two Bridges Regional Jail two years all but 30 days suspended, probation two years, license suspended six years registration suspended; violating condition of release, June 17, Two Bridges Regional Jail seven days; operating while license suspended or revoked – OUI, June 17, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Erin Cartwright, 57, South Bend, Ind., OUI (drugs or combo), June 29, 2022, dismissed after deferred disposition.

Heather Clark, 43, Damariscotta, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, Aug. 12, 2022, $250; domestic violence assault, March 18, dismissed (plea to other charge); violating condition of release, March 18, $250, $250 suspended; disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, March 18, $250, $250 suspended.

Theodore Cocco, 58, Waldoboro, OUI (alcohol), May 5, $500, license suspended 150 days.

Rylie Cowette, 20, Whitefield, burglary, Nov. 12, 2022; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Nov. 12, 2022; criminal mischief, Nov. 12, 2022, all dismissed (other); OUI (alcohol), May 1, $500, license suspended 150 days; violating condition of release, May 1, $250, $250 suspended.

Dustin R. Dalton, 39, Dresden, OUI (alcohol), March 10, $500, license suspended 150 days.

Daniel Derosier, 19, Damariscotta, violating protection from abuse order, Jan. 30, unconditional discharge.

Christina Doray, 42, Dresden, OUI (alcohol), Feb. 1, $500, Two Bridges Regional Jail seven days, license suspended 150 days; criminal mischief, Feb. 1; driving to endanger, Feb. 1, both dismissed (plea to other charge); two counts violating condition or release, May 23, May 30, Two Bridges Regional Jail seven days; violating condition of release, June 29, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Roy Elliott, 55, Rockland, operating while license suspended or revoked, March 6, dismissed (other).

Jessica L. Hand, 44, Jefferson, domestic violence assault, Nov. 20, 2022, dismissed (plea to other charge); disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, Nov. 20, 2022, $300.

Michael Ross Hollowell, 21, Boothbay, motor vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit, April 29, $250; driving to endanger, April 29, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Brayden Ernest Hyatt, 20, Warren, OUI (alcohol), May 5, 2022, $500, license suspended 150 days.

Randee W. Jarrett, 39, Wiscasset, operating while license suspended or revoked, Nov. 29, 2022, dismissed (other).

Joseph Johnson, 20, Nobleboro, criminal trespass, Jan. 25, dismissed (other).

Charles Leonard, 37, Bowdoin, marine worm digging without license, April 27, default judgment.

Kristopher Benjamin Masten, 46, Damariscotta, domestic violence assault, Jan. 3, 2022, dismissed (plea to other charge); disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, Jan. 3, 2022, $300.

Barrett Maxcy, 21, Warren, domestic violence criminal threatening, Feb. 9, 2022, dismissed (plea to other charge); disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, Feb. 9, 2022, $250.

Elaine Milardo, 54, Bremen, OUI (alcohol), March 26, 2022, dismissed after deferred disposition.

Ashley Miller, 29, Bristol, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Nov. 22, 2021, dismissed (other).

Ashley Orne, 36, Newcastle, operate vehicle without license – condition/restriction, Feb. 23, 2022, $100.

Michael Parker, 51, Newcastle, OUI (alcohol), Feb. 19; two counts violating condition of release, Feb. 19.

Eric N. Peaslee, 38, Somerville, unlawful sexual contact, April 15, 2020, Maine Department of Corrections 364 days all suspended, probation one year.

Jason Schlander, 41, Jefferson, domestic violence aggravated assault, March 25, Department of Corrections eight years all suspended, probation three years; domestic violence assault, priors T19-A, March 25, dismissed (plea to other charge); violating condition of release, March 27, $500; violating condition of release, March 27, $500, $500 suspended.

Joshua Shirey, 40, Dresden, operate vehicle without license, Aug. 1, 2022, $125.

Karen Sodergren, 63, Jefferson, domestic violence assault, Dec. 31, 2022 filed without costs.

Marvin B. Sprague, 63, Wiscasset, OUI (alcohol), Feb. 25, $500, license suspended 150 days.

Evelyn Underwood, 27, Bath, violating condition of release, Aug. 11, 2022.

Daniel Joseph Welch, 43, Boothbay, OUI (alcohol), Aug. 13, 2020, dismissed after deferred disposition; violating condition of release, April 5, 2021, dismissed (other).

