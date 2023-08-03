Lincoln County Courts

Brandon Edward Amborn, 27, Bath, domestic violence assault, priors – domestic violence, Jan. 7; criminal threatening, Jan. 7, both dismissed (plea to other charge); criminal threatening, Jan. 7, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days.

Jeffrey Scott Beckwith, 42, Wiscasset, violating protection from abuse order, Feb. 10, 2022.

Nathan T. Brewer, 34, Nobleboro, burglary, Nov. 28, 2022; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, Nov. 28, 2022, both dismissed (plea to other charge); theft of services, priors, Nov. 28, 2022, Maine Department of Corrections three years all suspended, probation two years, restitution $1,400.

David P. Clifford, 30, Boothbay, fail to comply sex offender registration act, first offense, Oct. 1, 2022, Two Bridges Regional Jail 72 hours; OUI (alcohol), Feb. 25, $500, Two Bridges Regional Jail 72 hours, license suspended 150 days; violating condition of release, Feb. 25, Two Bridges Regional Jail 72 hours.

Douglas P. Davis, 33, Westport Island, two counts operating while license suspended or revoked, Feb. 4, 2022, Feb. 20, both dismissed (other).

Jessica Fairservice, 38, Whitefield, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Sept. 26, 2022, dismissed (plea to other charge); theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Sept. 26, 2022, $250.

Frank C. Foss Jr., 28, Dresden, domestic violence assault, priors – domestic violence, Dec. 12, 2022; illegal possession of firearm, July 2; violating condition of release, July 2, all dismissed (other).

Anthony McLaughlin, 48, Edgecomb, theft by deception, July 7, 2006; forgery, July 7, 2006; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, July 7, 2006, all dismissed (other).

Brandon Douglas Plummer, 41, Wiscasset, domestic violence aggravated assault, June 30, 2022, dismissed (plea to other charge); terrorizing, June 30, 2022, Two Bridges Regional Jail six months; driving to endanger, Nov. 7, 2022; two counts violating condition of release, Nov. 7, 2022, all dismissed (plea to other charge); domestic violence assault, priors – domestic violence, Nov. 14, 2022, Department of Corrections 30 months; violating condition of release, Nov. 14, 2022, Department of Corrections 12 months; violating condition of release, Nov. 14, 2022, dismissed (plea to other charge); violating condition of release, Dec. 19, 2022, Department of Corrections 12 months; criminal threatening, June 28; aggravated criminal mischief, June 28, both dismissed (plea to other charge); violating condition of release, June 28, Two Bridges Regional Jail 180 days.

Jacquelin Smollett, 40, Cushing, use of drug paraphernalia, Feb. 22, 2022 $350.

