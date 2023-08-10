Lincoln County Courts

Richard T. Balsavage, 42, Harrisburg, Pa., fugitive from justice, July 25, 2021, dismissed (other).

Michael Castillo, 39, Damariscotta, OUI (alcohol), May 21, $500, license suspended 150 days.

Christopher Clark, 36, Friendship, fish without valid license, May 7, $100.

Warren J. Cossette, 56, Wiscasset, OUI (alcohol), April 5, $500, license suspended 150 days, restitution $100; criminal mischief, April 5, $250, $250 suspended; failing to make oral or written accident report, April 5, $250, $250 suspended; failing to notify of motor vehicle accident, April 5, $250, $250 suspended.

Jessica E. DeBella, 36, Whitefield, operating while license suspended or revoked, May 18, 2021, $250.

Kristina M. Donahue, 43, Damariscotta, misuse of identification, Feb. 3, 2020, unconditional discharge; unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, Sept. 15, 2021; operating while license suspended or revoked-OUI, Sept. 17, 2022; violating condition of release, Sept. 17, 2022; operation of defective vehicle, May 21; violating condition of release, May 21, all dismissed (plea to other charge); attaching false plates, May 31, $250; violating condition of release, May 31, $250, $250 suspended.

Eric J. Doughty, 48, Boothbay, threatening display of weapon, Jan. 7, dismissed (witness unavailable).

Morgan Gallione, 27, Jefferson, burning prohibited material, Jan. 13, $500.

Jack M. James, 24, Pittston, violating condition of release, May 9, Two Bridges Regional Jail seven days; operating while license suspended or revoked, May 9, $600, Two Bridges Regional Jail seven days, license suspended one year.

Carlos P. Missioni, 21, Brunswick, three counts assault, June 25; criminal restraint, June 25; refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, June 25, all dismissed (other).

Matthew F. Smith, 36, Wiscasset, OUI (alcohol), July 11, dismissed (other).

Jacquelin J. Smollett, 40, Cushing, operating after habitual offender revocation one prior, Jan. 22; violating condition of release, Jan. 22, both dismissed (per rule 48).

Marie Stover, 58, Waldoboro, keeping dangerous dog, May 23, $250.

Kevin M. Young, 29, Waldoboro, fish without valid license, May 7, $100.

