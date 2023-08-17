Advanced Search
Lincoln County Courts

at

Kaleb M. Goodison, 26, Bath, criminal trespass, Jan. 25; criminal mischief, Jan. 25, both dismissed (other).

Zoe A. Maltese, 18, Camden, minor consuming liquor, May 20, dismissed after deferred disposition.

Corey G. Smith, 46, Pittston, operating while license suspended or revoked, Feb. 23, dismissed (other).

Tasha M. Swift, 29, Bath, theft of lost, mislaid, or misdelivered property, April 29, dismissed (other).

Carla Anne Warren, 32, Pittston, driving to endanger, Sept. 24, 2022; operating while license suspended or revoked, Sept. 24, 2022; violating condition of release, Sept. 24, 2022, all dismissed (other).

Bradley A. Wescott, 33, Waldoboro, six counts negotiate a worthless instrument, Oct. 16, 2022, all dismissed (other).

