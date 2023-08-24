Lincoln County Courts

Sonya L. Barter, 43, East Boothbay, aggravated criminal mischief, March 28, dismissed (plea to other charge); criminal mischief, March 28, restitution $2,000, unconditional discharge.

Donald Benner, 34, Damariscotta, forgery, Nov. 19, 2020, dismissed (plea to other charge); theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Nov. 19, 2020, unconditional discharge; violating condition of release, Feb. 1, 2022, unconditional discharge.

Seth Brown, 19, Liberty, operating while license suspended or revoked, Jan. 26, dismissed (other).

Robert G. Campbell, 41, New Harbor, manslaughter, Dec. 31, 2021, guilty; OUI (alcohol) – death, Dec. 31, 2021, guilty; OUI (alcohol) – injury, Dec. 31, 2021, dismissed (plea to other charge); endangering the welfare of a child, Dec. 31, 2021, guilty.

Barbara Cary, 65, Boothbay Harbor, OUI (alcohol), one prior, Feb. 1, $700, Two Bridges Regional Jail 120 days all but seven days suspended, probation one year, license suspended, three years, registration suspended.

Nicole Craft, 42, Springvale, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise, July 31, 2021, guilty.

Tyler Forrester, 26, Boothbay, OUI (alcohol) – no test, May 7, $500.

Robert C. Glaude, 62, Waldoboro, aggravated criminal mischief, March 15, 2022; criminal threatening, March 15, 2022, both dismissed (plea to other charge); criminal trespass, March 15, 2022, unconditional discharge; terrorizing, March 15, 2022, dismissed (plea to other charge); criminal mischief, March 15, 2022, unconditional discharge; violating condition of release, May 15, dismissed (plea to other charge); violating condition of release, May 15, unconditional discharge.

James Gregoire, 63, Claremont, N.H., reckless conduct, Oct. 8, 2021, $500.

Warner Hinkley, 51, Boothbay Harbor, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, May 12, $250.

Charles R. Johnson, 60, violating protection from abuse order, Aug. 5, Two Bridges Regional Jail 48 hours.

Amanda S. Lewis-Giles, 43, Wiscasset, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, Nov. 6, 2021, dismissed after deferred disposition.

Shawn D. Myatt, 51, Brunswick, violating condition of release, April 26, $250.

Hannah G. Pancoe, 35, Portland, operating while license suspended or revoked, Aug. 4, 2022, dismissed (other).

Derrick A. Parlin, 41, Waldoboro, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, Sept. 13, 2020, $500; obstructing report of crime, March 15, 2021, $500; violating condition of release, Sept. 24, 2021, $500.

Hector Rivera, 27, Gardiner, domestic violence, terrorizing, priors (domestic violence), April 27, 2022, Maine Department of Corrections three years; reckless conduct, April 27, 2022, Department of Corrections three years; domestic violence assault, April 27, 2022, Department of Corrections 364 days; criminal mischief, April 27, 2022, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Randall Schenk, 52, West Bath, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, May 30, 2022, $300.

