Lincoln County Courts

Eldon Bennett, 39, Rockport, domestic violence assault, priors domestic violence, Aug. 30, 2019, Maine Department of Corrections two years all suspended, probation two years.

Nicole Brann, 29, Waldoboro, trafficking in prison contraband, July 27, 2021, probation violation, probation partially revoked, probation continued, no sentence imposed; unlawful possession of scheduled drug, June 5, $400.

Walter T. Brewer Jr., 64, Waldoboro, criminal mischief, July 9, dismissed (other).

Tobin Burnham, 42, Damariscotta, criminal mischief, June 22, dismissed (plea to other charge); two counts violating condition of release, Aug. 20, Two Bridges Regional Jail seven days.

Barbara Cary, 65, Boothbay Harbor, two counts OUI (alcohol), one prior, Feb. 9, Feb. 16, filed without costs; two counts violating condition of release, Feb. 9, Feb. 16, filed without costs.

Allison Chase, 46, Jefferson, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, Jan. 25, unconditional discharge.

Jeffrey E. Collins, 37, Round Pond, fish without valid license, June 17, 2022, dismissed (other).

Nicole Craft, 42, Springvale, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise, July 31, 2021, unconditional discharge.

Cameron Cressey, 24, Phippsburg, OUI (drugs or combo), June 13, dismissed (other).

Alice Cromwell, 41, Wiscasset, obstructing government administration, May 30, $150; refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, May 30, dismissed (other).

Tyler A. Davis, 27, Augusta, violating protection from abuse order, Nov. 30, 2022, Two Bridges Regional Jail seven days; violating condition of release, Nov. 30, 2022, Two Bridges Regional Jail seven days.

Susan Doray, 39, Wiscasset, trafficking in prison contraband, June 5, 2017, probation continued, no sentence imposed.

Tyler Forrester, 26, Boothbay, OUI (alcohol), May 7, $500, license suspended 150 days.

Michael Hall, 57, Newcastle, operate without safety equipment, July 1, $100.

Latricia Pearl Hanna, 39, Ocoee, Fla., motor vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit, May 29, dismissed (other).

Derek S. Hinckley, 38, Camden, fish without valid license, Feb. 2, $100.

Megan Murray, 20, Waldoboro, criminal trespass, May 14, filed without costs.

Garrett Prior, 22, Bremen, attaching false plates, June 6, dismissed (other).

Matthew A. Robinson, 30, Jefferson, criminal trespass, June 1, dismissed (other).

Hannah R.G. Thomas, 34, Wiscasset, terrorizing, May 26, dismissed (other).

Waite C. Weeks, 74, Jefferson, OUI (drugs or combo), March 18; driving to endanger, March 18, both dismissed (other).

Halie Madison Wise, 28, Jefferson, operate vehicle without license, June 29, dismissed (other).

