Lincoln County Courts

at

Susan E. Cline, 72, Montgomery Village, Md., operate without safety equipment, June 30, $100.

Daniel Derosier, 19, Damariscotta, illegal possession of firearm, July 16, dismissed (other).

Travis D. Lee, 31, Waldoboro, fish without valid license, June 29, $100.

Samuel A. Moody, 17, Waldoboro, operate/permit operate no ID/validation displayed, June 11, $100.

Elijah Morrill, 35, Lewiston, assault, April 10, 2022, Two Bridges Regional Jail 52 days; driving to endanger, July 7, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Danielle Overlock, 31, Warren, fish without valid license, June 23, $100.

David Reingardt, 68, Alna, violation of watercraft rules, June 30, $100.

Sterling C.W. Thomas, 38, Wiscasset, endangering the welfare of a child, May 31, dismissed (other).

Brian E. Tomacelli, 37, Boothbay, forgery, August 5, 2022; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Aug. 5, 2022, both dismissed (per rule 48).

^