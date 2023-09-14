Lincoln County Courts

Joseph Brann, 29, Waldoboro, fish without valid license, June 23, $100.
Caleb Fitzgerald, 32, Wiscasset, OUI (alcohol), June 2, dismissed (plea to other charge); driving to endanger, June 2, $575, license suspended 30 days.
Abreu Alexis Pando, 56, Tampa, Fla., motor vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit, June 12, dismissed (other).
Albert L. Pinkham IV, 21, Brunswick, criminal trespass, June 24, dismissed (other).
Courtney Taylor, 30, Walpole, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, Nov. 8, 2021; violating condition of release, March 19, 2022; two counts criminal trespass, June 7, 2022, July 4, 2022; harassment by telephone, July 4, 2022; violating condition of release, July 4, 2022, all dismissed after deferred disposition.
Holly Thibodeau, 51, Waldoboro, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, June 22, $400.