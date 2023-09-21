Lincoln County Courts

Cameron Allen, 26, Warren, domestic violence assault, April 28, 2021, dismissed (plea to other charge); assault, April 28, 2021, $300.

Cole Allen, 21, Augusta, failing to make oral or written accident report, Jan. 13, dismissed after deferred disposition.

Roger Bintliff, 56, Dresden, selling elvers without supplemental license, April 15, 2022, dismissed after deferred disposition.

James K. Brawn III, 36, Dresden, domestic violence assault, June 18, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Ashly L. Campbell, 18, Nobleboro, operating while license suspended or revoked, July 29, 2022, dismissed after deferred disposition.

Dustin Stewart Burns Campbell, 38, Waldoboro, violating protection from abuse order, Sept. 10, no probable cause.

Amanda Cannon, 37, Hartford, domestic violence assault, Jan. 25, 2022, dismissed (plea to other charge); criminal mischief, Jan. 25, 2022, unconditional discharge; violating condition of release, Jan. 25, 2022, unconditional discharge; refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, Jan. 25, 2022, dismissed (plea to other charge).

John Chilton, 23, Camden, driving to endanger, Jan. 22, dismissed after deferred disposition.

Delight Comerford, 47, Boothbay Harbor, OUI (alcohol) – no test, May 13, 2022, dismissed after deferred disposition.

Douglass Cote, 34, Lewiston, operate after habitual offender revocation one prior, Aug. 24, dismissed (other).

Billy W. Curtis, 34, Waldoboro, two counts domestic violence assault, March 25, both dismissed (plea to other charge); disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, March 25, $100.

Robert M. Dardis, 34, Newcastle, OUI (alcohol) – no test, April 2, 2022, dismissed (plea to other charge); driving to endanger, April 2, 2022, $575, license suspended 30 days.

Cody Devenger, 36, Newcastle, violation of Menhaden requirement, Ch. 41, Aug. 26, $150.

Lauren Eldredge, 40, Wiscasset, domestic violence assault, April 21, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Zachary Elwell, 28, Oakland, driving to endanger, June 13, $575, license suspended 30 days.

Bradford Francis, 37, Belgrade, motor-vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit, July 14, dismissed (other).

Darick Oliver Frith, 39, Augusta, motor-vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit, Oct. 9, 2022, Two Bridges Regional Jail 96 hours; violating condition of release, Oct. 9, 2022, Two Bridges Regional Jail 96 hours.

Brandon M. Gagnon, 37, Randolph, theft of lost, mislaid, or misdelivered property, April 29, dismissed (plea to other charge); theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, April 29, Two Bridges Regional Jail 45 days, restitution $400.

Lawrence R. Groves, 57, Waldoboro, criminal threatening, Oct. 7, 2022; domestic violence assault, Oct. 7, 2022; refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, Oct. 7, 2022, all dismissed (witness unavailable); violating condition of release, Dec. 25, 2022, dismissed (plea to other charge); violating condition of release, Dec. 25, 2022, Two Bridges Regional Jail nine months; violating condition of release, Dec. 25, 2022, Two Bridges Regional Jail six months; illegal possession of firearm, Feb. 8; violating condition of release, Feb. 8, both dismissed (plea to other charge); violating condition of release, Feb. 8, Two Bridges Regional Jail six months.

Aimee Harrison, 43, Phippsburg, three counts violating condition of release, Aug. 15, all dismissed (plea to other charge).

Nicholas A. Hodgdon, 29, Boothbay, domestic violence aggravated assault, July 22, 2020, Two Bridges Regional Jail five years, all but nine months suspended, probation three years.

Ryan Hoffman, 22, Newcastle, cultivating marijuana, July 15, 2022, dismissed (other).

Debbie Joslyn, 65, Wiscasset, assault, June 10, dismissed (other).

Kirsten E. Latter, 26, Warren, failing to notify of motor-vehicle accident, March 10, filed without costs.

Gabriella Laurelez, 25, Augusta, operating while license suspended or revoked, May 20, dismissed (other).

Deanna Main, 19, Boothbay, fail to stop, remain, provide information, July 6, 2022, dismissed after deferred disposition.

Benjamin L. Martineau Jr., 34, South Portland, burglary, Aug. 19, 2022, Maine Department of Corrections six years all suspended, probation three years, restitution $1,348; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, Aug. 19, 2022; theft by unauthorized use of property, priors; operating while license suspended or revoked, Aug. 19, 2022, all dismissed (plea to other charge).

Jacob N. Mathews, 40, Whitefield, domestic violence assault, March 20, 2022, dismissed after deferred disposition.

Anthony James McCullagh, 30, Damariscotta, violating protection from abuse order, July 24, Two Bridges Regional Jail 20 days.

Duane Natale, 53, Rockland, aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, Oct. 7, 2021, dismissed (plea to other charge); OUI (alcohol) – injury or death, priors, Oct. 7, 2021, $2,100, Two Bridges Regional Jail six months, license suspended 10 years, registration suspended; operating while license suspended or revoked, Oct. 7, 2021, $250; unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, Oct. 7, 2021, $400, Two Bridges Regional Jail four years all but nine months suspended, probation two years.

Jason M. Natelle, 41, Hebron, Conn, OUI (alcohol), May 7, 2022, dismissed (plea to other charge); driving to endanger, May 7, 2022, $575, license suspended 30 days.

Pamela J. Newcomb, 66, Woolwich, OUI (alcohol), March 16, $500, license suspended 150 days.

Wyatt Oakes, 20, Boothbay, cultivating marijuana, July 15, 2022, dismissed after deferred disposition.

Jonathan G. Paul, 41, Waldoboro, OUI (drugs or combo), Dec. 11, 2022, dismissed (plea to other charge); violating condition of release, Dec. 11, 2022, Two Bridges Regional Jail seven days.

Matthew S. Pelletier, 38, Wiscasset, OUI (alcohol), Aug. 24, dismissed (other).

Django Pignatello, 25, Whitefield, three counts domestic violence assault, Feb. 11, 2022, Sept. 14, 2022, Sept. 14, 2022; criminal mischief, Sept. 14, 2022, all dismissed after deferred disposition.

Eric R. Randell, 28, Wilmington, Mass., fish without valid license, July 2, $100.

Julia R. Raymond, 23, Scarborough, fish without valid license, July 7, $100.

Benjamin Rose, 54, Damariscotta, OUI (alcohol), April 30, $500, license suspended 150 days.

Joshua A. Russell, 59, Newcastle, OUI (alcohol) – no test, March 7, 2022, dismissed after deferred disposition.

William K. Seabron, 32, Whitefield, fugitive from justice, Oct. 24, 2022, dismissed (other).

Jeffrey C. St. Peter Jr., 19, Chelsea, allow minor to possess or consume liquor, May 19, dismissed (other).

Benjamin Webster, 22, Bristol, operating vehicle without license, Nov. 16, 2022, dismissed (other).

Edwin D. Wiggins, 69, Round Pond, domestic violence assault, May 22, filed without costs.

Joel Winchenbach, 37, Waldoboro, domestic violence assault, June 4, dismissed (plea to other charge); disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, June 5, unconditional discharge.

Patrick G. Wyman, 28, East Boothbay, domestic violence assault, priors domestic violence, Feb. 3, dismissed (plea to other charge); assault, Feb. 3, $300.

