Lincoln County Courts

Wayne D. Chubbuck, 52, Edgecomb, terrorizing, July 14, dismissed (plea to other charge); disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, July 14, $100.
Cody A. Dighton, 25, Waldoboro, operating while license suspended or revoked, July 21, dismissed (other).
Caprice Holmes, 57, Boothbay, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Aug. 1, $100, restitution $50.
Maria L. Lee, 41, Waldoboro, attaching false plates, June 11, $100.
Dylon C. McNeil, 31, Jefferson, domestic violence assault, priors domestic violence, Aug. 29, 2022, dismissed (per rule 48).
Leandra Richardson, 28, Wiscasset, permit attachment of false plates, June 18, $150.
John R. Salamone, 23, Berkley, Mass., fish without valid license, July 2, dismissed (other).
Michael C. Stepnowski, 52, South Glastonbury, Conn., fish without valid license, July 2, $100.