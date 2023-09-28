Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

 
 

Lincoln County Courts

at

Wayne D. Chubbuck, 52, Edgecomb, terrorizing, July 14, dismissed (plea to other charge); disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, July 14, $100.

Cody A. Dighton, 25, Waldoboro, operating while license suspended or revoked, July 21, dismissed (other).

Caprice Holmes, 57, Boothbay, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Aug. 1, $100, restitution $50.

Maria L. Lee, 41, Waldoboro, attaching false plates, June 11, $100.

Dylon C. McNeil, 31, Jefferson, domestic violence assault, priors domestic violence, Aug. 29, 2022, dismissed (per rule 48).

Leandra Richardson, 28, Wiscasset, permit attachment of false plates, June 18, $150.

John R. Salamone, 23, Berkley, Mass., fish without valid license, July 2, dismissed (other).

Michael C. Stepnowski, 52, South Glastonbury, Conn., fish without valid license, July 2, $100.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^