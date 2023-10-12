Lincoln County Courts

Hannah Anthony, 24, Waldoboro, fish without valid license, July 9, $100.

Cody A. Brown, 35, Boothbay, attaching false plates, June 28, unconditional discharge.

Shawna M. Condon, 23, Somerville, domestic violence assault, May 11, dismissed (insufficient evidence).

Shakira Marie Dipietro, 29, Buxton, OUI (alcohol) – no test, one prior, July 2, 2022, dismissed (plea to other charge); violating condition of release, July 2, 2022, $500, $500 suspended; driving to endanger, July 2, 2022, $575, license suspended 30 days.

Amber Emerson, 34, Rockland, operating while license suspended or revoked, July 9, dismissed (insufficient evidence).

Daniel Fox, 56, Milford, Del., fish without valid license, July 9, $100.

Lenan Garricks, 37, Wiscasset, Phippsburg, domestic violence stalking, Dec. 2, 2022; violating protection from abuse order, Dec. 2, 2022; terrorizing, Dec. 2, 2022, all dismissed (plea to other charge); violating protection from abuse order, May 27, dismissed (plea to other charge); violating condition of release, May 27, Two Bridges Regional Jail 21 days.

Jackie Giles, 45, Jefferson, operating while license suspended or revoked – OUI, April 15, dismissed (plea to other charge); violating condition of release, April 15, Two Bridges Regional Jail seven days; operating while license suspended or revoked, July 11, dismissed (plea to other charge); operating while license suspended or revoked, Sept. 21, $600, Two Bridges Regional Jail seven days; violating condition of release, Sept. 21, Two Bridges Regional Jail seven days.

Eli S. Hankins, 20, Machiasport, minor consuming liquor, July 30, $200.

Heath Hawkes, 49, Phippsburg, fish for or take elvers within middle third of river, April 3, $150.

Dana Hole, 50, Harpswell, fish for or take elvers within middle third of river, March 30, $150.

Frederick Hunnewell, 24, New Gloucester, OUI (drugs or combo), April 21, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Joshua Kidder, 34, Whitefield, operating motor vehicle beyond class restriction, Aug. 10, dismissed (insufficient evidence).

Katherine Lizotte, 38, Newcastle, OUI (drugs or combo), March 16, $500, license suspended 150 days; endangering the welfare of a child, June 29, dismissed (plea to other charge); two counts violating condition of release, June 11, June 29, $500, $500 suspended.

Derek E. Orr, 43, Wiscasset, domestic violence assault, May 11, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Gregory Prior, 52, Bremen, domestic violence assault, Sept. 6, 2021, dismissed (plea to other charge); OUI (alcohol) – injury, Oct. 14, 2022, operating vehicle without license – condition/restriction, Oct. 14, 2022; attaching false plates, Oct. 14, 2022; failing to notify of motor vehicle accident, Oct. 14, 2022, all dismissed (plea to other charge).

Tyon K. Shuron, 46, Wiscasset, tampering with witness, informant, juror or victim, July 15, 2020, dismissed (other).

Brett Smith, 19, South Bristol, minor consuming liquor, July 30, $200.

Chad Sproul, 47, Warren, unlawful sexual touching, Oct. 12, 2022, $1,000.

Hannah R.G. Thomas, 35, Wiscasset, endangering the welfare of a child, May 31, dismissed (insufficient evidence).

Zachary Tozier, 21, Nobleboro, OUI (alcohol), July 23, $500, license suspended 150 days.

Tyler R. Widdecomb, 34, Cushing, operating while license suspended or revoked, Aug. 7, $250.

Sarek R. Wilson, 27, Boothbay, failing to notify of motor vehicle accident, Aug. 12, dismissed (plea to other charge); failing to make oral or written accident report, Aug. 12, $500.

