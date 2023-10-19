Lincoln County Courts

William J. Appicelli, 41, Westport, Conn., fish without valid license, July 9, $100.

Alexandria Hammond, 25, Washington, violating condition of release, Oct. 5, Two Bridges Regional Jail 24 hours; operating while license suspended or revoked, Oct. 5, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Russell McAndrew, 46, Gordon, Pa., driving to endanger, Dec. 24, 2021; refuse to submit to arrest or detention, refuse to stop, Dec. 24, 2021, both dismissed after deferred disposition.

Robert Murray, 42, Warren, operate greater than headway speed, Aug. 6, $100.

Vincent Alexander Shea, 19, Brookline, Mass., allow minor to possess or consume liquor, July 27, 2022, dismissed (other).

Benjamin Smith, 29, Waldoboro, fish without valid license, July 9, $100.

Andrew C. Walton, 25, Lynnfield, Mass., fish without valid license, Aug. 19, $100.

